Glynn County commissioners are big fans of the new and improved Golden Isles Speedway.
At a Thursday night meeting, Commissioner Sammy Tostensen recognized the new owners of the Golden Isles Speedway, saying a racing event last week had a major economic impact on the county and drew a massive turnout.
Katie Baasen, county communications director, said the owners have done serious renovations to the track and have a series of races planned.
It’s a real family business, she added. The owners, Shirlene and Wayne Hammond, have several race car drivers in their family.
“I’d like to say they hit the ground running – they hit the ground racing. ... They are hosting quite a series of races, and these bring people from Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Iowa, as well as from Georgia and Florida,” Baasen said.
The track hosted around 500 RVs, and hotels along I-95 were inundated. All ate and spent money here as well, she said.
The next race is in March.
Shierleen Hammond said she and Wayne bought the track and leased it to their son and his wife, seeing it as a good way to secure a living for them. They plan to make it one of the top five tracks in the country, knowing full well they’re competing with serious talent.
During the recent race, the Glynn County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office were great to work with, she said, and were very cordial to “a bunch of rednecks that like to get crazy,” she said.
On a personal note, the two Tampa natives said they’d received a warm welcome from the community and see the Golden Isles as a lovely place to retire. They bought a house on Blythe Island where they plan to grow old, she said.
Commissioners voted to approve a request to rezone a parcel at 500 Harry Driggers Blvd. to allow a 60-foot roof for Bible Baptist Church’s new sanctuary. The county zoning code places a 45-foot height limit on buildings in the area.
The steeple will be part of a very beautiful and aesthetically pleasing sanctuary, said Roy Edgy, owner of the building. It will allow for an expansion of the church mission locally and abroad.
Multiple supporters spoke in favor of the rezoning, including Clayton Edgy, a Brantley County resident. He said the church serves hundreds of people from surrounding counties.
Commissioner Bo Clark asked why the church could not make the building wider rather than taller. Architect Chris Amos said it presents some issues due to the limited space between the current building and Harry Driggers Boulevard.
A motion to approve the rezoning passed 5-2, with Commissioners Clark and David Sweat casting the opposing votes. Tostensen, Commission Chair Wayne Neal and Commissioners Allen Booker, Cap Fendig and Walter Rafolski voted in favor.
Final approval is pending with the Federal Aviation Administration due to the building’s proximity to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
The commission also voted to contribute $17,000 from District 5 capital allocation funds toward an African American soldier memorial in the McIntyre Court housing complex.
Booker, District 5 commissioner, said the Brunswick Housing Authority is also contributing $22,000 toward the monument. Clark dissented, saying the county’s Veterans Memorial Park on Newcastle Street encompasses all veterans. He said the monument should be funded by private funding and the BHA.
Booker said this memorial would serve as a gathering place and a reminder to the mostly Black children growing up there of their heritage.
Commissioners also :
• Accepted a grant from the Carl Alexander Memorial Fund. The memorial fund was created with the mission of “backing Carl’s mission for the betterment of our community,” Neal said. The fund is used to “support law enforcement in ways that typical funding cannot.”
• Deferred a permit request to install a pool, patio and landscaping with a sand dune development setback at 826 Park Way on St. Simons Island.
• Authorized the appointment of commissioners to represent the commission at meetings of the Golden Isles Development Authority, Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Glynn County Airport Commission and Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. Members would be nonvoting liaisons and report details of meetings to the commission.
• Heard comments from Bud Galland, a county resident. He asked the commission to rename the Village Creek boat ramp in honor of Cusie Sullivan, who owned a fish camp at the end of South Harrington Road where Village Creek Landing is now located. Galland called him “a local fishing legend.”
At the end of the meeting, commissioners entered a closed session to discuss property acquisition and personnel matters.