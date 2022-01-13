Local governments often face issues that take lots of thought and planning to overcome.
Planning is also necessary for elected officials to set priorities and establish longterm goals.
That will be the task for Glynn County commissioners when they meet today in a daylong retreat at Epworth by the Sea to plan for the upcoming year.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said the annual retreat was not held last year because of the pandemic, but commissioners have a full slate of subjects to discuss when the meeting begins at 8 a.m.
Neal said the topics include discussions of the county’s human resources policy, pay compression with possible adjustments, as well as other issues that will likely come up such as traffic congestion and the upcoming Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum expected in November.
“We’re trying to set goals for the year,” he said. “A lot of good can come from these meetings.”
The meeting is expected to last until late afternoon. Some of the topics have been resurrected again because they remain a challenge to resolve.
Past meetings have included discussions about public safety, creating a more financially responsible government, customer service, planned and managed growth, improve the quality of life and retaining employees.