Commissioners meet in executive session
Glynn County Commissioners met in closed executive session Friday for six hours to discuss a personnel matter.
Two more closed executive sessions are scheduled today and Tuesday to discuss the same topic, County Commissioner Cap Fendig said.
When asked if a disagreement among commissioners was the reason for the long session, Fendig said he couldn’t say why because it’s an ongoing personnel matter. But he did say that marathon executive sessions like Friday’s are unusual.
As for whether the next two closed meetings will last as long as Friday’s, Fendig said it’s hard to predict.
“I hope not, but it doesn’t always go according to plans,” he said.