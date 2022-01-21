Tim Bain has been a busy man during his more than four years working in the county code enforcement office.
He is credited with removing more than 1,300 illegally dumped tires from local roadways, marshes and property. He has also investigated 692 cases of littering and illegal dumping in the county with many successful prosecutions as a result.
Bain was recognized Thursday at the Glynn County Commission meeting by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful where he was described as an “environmental superhero” by the organization.
Commissioners started the meeting with proclamations recognizing two national championship University of Georgia football players with Glynn County roots, kicker Jack Podlesny, a Glynn Academy graduate, and right tackle Warren McClendon, a former Brunswick High player.
Commissioners made appointments to boards and committees for the year and set the line of succession with Commissioner David O’Quinn, followed by Vice Chairman Wayne Neal, and Commissioners Allen Booker, Bill Brunson, Cap Fendig, Walter Rafolski and Sammy Tostensen.
Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve an alcohol license to Fishtails Pub and Grill at 7445 Blythe Island Hwy. Commissioner Bill Brunson deferred his vote, citing a financial stake in the project.
Tostensen cast the only dissenting vote.
The vote was deferred from a meeting in December after residents living in nearby Majestic Oaks subdivision expressed concerns.
Several commissioners said they visited the site, including Majestic Oaks, to see for themselves what concerns residents had.
During a presentation at Thursday’s meeting, commissioners were told the restaurant meets all distance requirements and the owner has agreed to build an 8-foot privacy fence and maintain a 50-foot natural buffer between the restaurant and the development.
There have been 148 law enforcement calls to the Majestic Oaks area since June 2019, a rate that has dropped compared to the previous two years when an estimated 400 calls to police were made.
Fendig praised the owner for the improvements made to the subdivision and encouraged him to continue with the upkeep.
“I rode through that area,” Fendig said. “It looks much better and cleaner.”
Qualifying fees for the upcoming county elections were approved at the meeting. It will cost $108 to run for board of education, $225 to run for county commission and $180 to run for Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.