Charlie Crawley returns a shot after the ceremonial first serve on the county’s new pickleball courts in March 2021.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Linda Hester has seen how pickleball has grown in popularity over the past four or five years in the Golden Isles, even though she doesn’t play.

Her sport of choice is tennis and she is concerned about tennis courts on St. Simons Island being converted to pickleball courts. It makes it difficult to find an open court in mornings through early afternoon and later in the day or at night if the courts have lighting. That leaves afternoons, the time of day when no one wants to play either game because of the hot temperatures.

