Linda Hester has seen how pickleball has grown in popularity over the past four or five years in the Golden Isles, even though she doesn’t play.
Her sport of choice is tennis and she is concerned about tennis courts on St. Simons Island being converted to pickleball courts. It makes it difficult to find an open court in mornings through early afternoon and later in the day or at night if the courts have lighting. That leaves afternoons, the time of day when no one wants to play either game because of the hot temperatures.
Glynn County commissioners will consider different options at tonight’s meeting, which is generating concerns from the tennis community that they could lose even more courts to pickleball.
Hester said she and other tennis players who will attend the meeting will ask the commission to protect the remaining tennis courts.
“We’re losing ground to pickleball courts,” she said. “We worked hard to get those tennis courts over the years. We just want to maintain what we have.”
Building more pickleball courts at Kings Park should not be an option because of noise and space constraints.
“Pickleball is loud and boisterous,” she said. “King Park is not the place for pickleball courts.”
Conflicts some time arise over playing time on the courts. She contends some pickleballers do not understand the rules of tennis and will take a shortcut across a tennis court in the middle of a match, oblivious to the fact they are interfering with a game.
“Lately, especially where there have been incidents, they have been extremely rude,” Hester claims. “These types of situations cannot happen.”
Billy Copelan, another tennis player on the island, said it can be difficult at times to find an open tennis court, and it’s not always the fault of pickleballers. Some tennis players are taking lessons, leaving a limited number of courts available for recreational players.
“On the island, it’s gotten very chippy,” he said. “It feels like a bully situation. They (pickleballers) feel like they have first right to them.”
The lack of playing courts and conflicts over playing time has been stirred up by social media, Copelan said.
“Both sides have been painted in a bad light,” he said. “They need more space and more courts.”
Copelan expressed concerns about numbers released by the county recreation and parks department showing the demand for court time by tennis and pickleball players.
He said the numbers, which show a high demand by pickleball players, could not be considered statistically significant because the study wasn’t taken over a long enough time period. The study doesn’t take into account the tennis players who won’t go into the parking lots where tennis and pickleball are played if they see all the courts are occupied, he said.
County Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district encompasses St. Simons Island, said the issue between tennis players and pickleballers has been going on at least four years.
“Pickleball has exploded,” he said. “Pickleball and tennis players are trying to find their space and place.”
Though tennis players are disputing the numbers, Fendig said they don’t want to admit their “numbers are way down.”
“Tennis is not being played at those courts or at Epworth,” he said. “We need to consider the needs versus the wants.”
One person representing each side will be given five minutes to speak at tonight’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the second floor meeting chambers at the Glynn County Historic Courthouse, 701 G Street, Brunswick.