Glynn County Commissioners granted a variance Thursday to the number and size of signs that may soon proclaim Glynn County as the latest location of a wildly popular chain of interstate travel stops.

Commissioners approved the variance to county code for the Buc-ee’s Travel Center that is planned for Exit 42 at Interstate 95 and Highway 99 in north Glynn County.

