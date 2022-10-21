Glynn County Commissioners granted a variance Thursday to the number and size of signs that may soon proclaim Glynn County as the latest location of a wildly popular chain of interstate travel stops.
Commissioners approved the variance to county code for the Buc-ee’s Travel Center that is planned for Exit 42 at Interstate 95 and Highway 99 in north Glynn County.
Zoning for the freeway/commercial zoning district limits businesses to three signs and 500 square feet total. Buc-ee’s requested five signs at a total of 1,794 square feet. Additionally, they requested a 616-square-foot pole sign, 366 feet larger than zoning permits.
Susan Inman of the environmental watchdog One Hundred Miles was among two people who spoke in opposition to the request. Describing Buc-ee’s as a corporation worth $500 million, she expressed skepticism of their claims of a hardship due to the confines of county zoning.
“I can’t help but think how the size of this development is going to affect taxpayer costs (for added infrastructure),” Inman added.
Typically, a Buc-ee’s features more than 100 gas pumps and caters to families and road-weary travelers, although semi-trucks are not allowed. The franchise has gained a following with features that include a beef-jerky bar, fresh fudge and an assortment of T-shirts and other memorabilia bearing the corporate logo. The cap-wearing chipmunk-esque mascot and the company name emerged from the company’s founder’s nickname, Beaver, and his childhood pet lab, Buck.
Open 24/7, they pride themselves on keeping “world famous” spacious and clean restrooms. Home décor offerings range from scented Buc-ee’s candles to cowhide rugs and a variety of dining options.
The Golden Isles Development authority has approved $3 million to overhaul the interchange to accommodate the 73,000-square-foot center and additional development the popular travel stop is expected to attract. The county could gain that $3 million back through a 10-year tax abatement, according to the Golden Isles Development Authority.
The local center could employ up to 175 people and generate $30 million in sales annually, Buc-ee’s officials said. The company pays up to $17 to $19 hourly, a Buc-ee’s attorney told commissioners. Construction is expected to cost around $30 million.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request.
“I look forward to Buc-ee’s coming to town,” said County Commissioner Cap Fendig. “That will save me trips down to St. John’s to the Buc-ee’s there. The brisket is off the charts. My wife makes me drive down for the brisket, so this will save me mileage.”
Also Thursday, commissioners granted a conditional-use permit that will pave the way for a Wawa convenience store, another chain with a swelling fan following. The project will include an R&R Tire center.
Wawa needed a conditional-use permit to put the service station in the highway commercial zone at the proposed location, the intersection of U.S. Highway 341 and New Jesup Road.
The service station/convenience stores are known for convenient dining options that include wraps, healthy sandwiches, fresh salads and fruits, as well as coffee.
The 5,500-square-foot building will accommodate 60 parking spaces and advertise with a pair of free-standing 35-foot high signs.
Commissioners approved the request 5-1, with an abstention.
Also Thursday, commissioners narrowly approved a property owner’s appeal of a previous denial to build higher than zoning on the oceanfront St. Simons Island allows.
In approving the appeal 4-3, commissioners placed a stipulation that the home be no higher than 32 feet. Zoning in the district limits homes to 1.5 stories and 28 feet high.
The Glynn County Board of Appeals in August unanimously denied property owner Venus Griffin’s request to build a 45-foot-high home on the .12 acre oceanfront lot on Park Way, similar to a residence of the same height next door her.
But Griffin said she has since determined the home only needs to be 32 feet high.
The single mom said she is building the home not as a real estate/rental venture, but as a home for her seven children and two grandchildren.
The appeal would allow her to build a two-story home with parking underneath, which also helps address the premium for parking in the area.
Griffin is currently renting the existing single family home on the lot to vacationers, she said.
“I’m not here for business. I’m here to make this a family home,” Griffin said.
Commissioners Fendig, David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson opposed the request, saying it set a precedent for other builders to exceed the zoning height.
“When you put structures that big on a small lot like that, it causes a lot of problems,” O’Quinn said. “There’s not a lot of room on St. Simons Island. I would have trouble supporting this. I think the rules are the rules.”
Fendig’s motion to deny the appeal failed, 4-3. Commissioners then approved a motion by the same vote to approve the appeal, stipulating that the home can be no higher than 32 feet.