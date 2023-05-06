The Glynn County Commission approved a $140,000 emergency contract at its Thursday meeting to purchase modular bridges for a growing tidal pool at St. Simons Island’s East Beach.
The tidal pool is located at the Massengale Park beach crossover, Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said. It’s expanded in size in recent months toward the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.
County officials recommended installing two temporary crossings, one at Massengale Park and the other at the King and Prince’s crossover.
“This tidal pool has been forming for a while, and it’s been moving down the beach. That’s what happens. The coastline changes with the current, with weather, with storms,” Baasen said.
In some places, the pool ranges from 2 to 4 feet deep with loose mud at the bottom, making it difficult to cross for beachgoers, lifeguards and emergency rescue personnel.
“As the season goes and more people are going to the beach, it’s a concern for beachgoers,” Baasen said. “For safety reasons, for lifeguards, for water rescue, it’s cumbersome to get to the beach and respond in a timely manner.”
The bridge plan was created in conjunction with the state Department of Natural Resources and the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, she added. Officials proposed a modular structure similar to floating docks intended for coastal environments.
“This is a temporary solution that can be done expeditiously — as expeditiously as it can be,” Baasen said.
Funding for the project is coming from bed tax revenue, she said.
In other business, commissioners tabled a vote Thursday on awarding design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project.
The decision to table a vote was made after a lengthy discussion and a failed vote to award the contract to Ratio Design for $625,000, with funding provided by the bed tax fund balance.
The Ratio option was among two new options added to the list for commissioners to consider. They were also asked to consider awarding the contract to the low bidder, GMC, for $575,000, with funding provided by the Accommodation Excise Tax Fund Balance.
Concerns were raised over a possible conflict of interest from TSW and Ratio for plans to use a subcontractor, Shupe Surveying, for the survey work. The president of Shupe Surveying is Gary Nevill, a member of the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said the board was not bound by awarding the contract to the low bidder. Both Ratio Design and TSW submitted higher bids that were recommended over GMC because they both had a higher overall rating.
“We lose nothing, but we gain a lot by moving forward with Ratio,” he said.
Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau officials expressed a preference for TSW or Ratio, adding they didn’t believe GMC had the experience or qualifications to perform the work.
Commissioner Bo Clark encouraged fellow commissioners to consider accepting the low bid by GMC, saying county staff said the company had done a good job on other county projects.
After concerns were raised about the county having to possibly repay some grant money paid by the state for the improvements to the park, County Attorney Aaron Mumford offered to research the potential legal issues surrounding procurement rules.
Commissioners voted 2-5 against Fendig’s motion, which was seconded by David Sweat, to award the contract to Ratio Design. Commission Chairman Wayne Neal and Commissioners Allen Booker, Sammy Tostensen, Walter Rafolski and Clark voted against the motion.
A second motion to defer the vote until after the issue is discussed during a special called commission meeting at 2 p.m. on Monday was approved by a 5-2 vote, with Fendig and Sweat voting against the motion.
Commissioners approved an amendment to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to allow for a revision in the customer deposit and leak adjustment policies.