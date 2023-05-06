Tidal pool

A tidal pool on St. Simons Island's East Beach has been growing in recent months, which county officials say makes it difficult to get to the water from Massengale Park and the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.

 Provided photo

The Glynn County Commission approved a $140,000 emergency contract at its Thursday meeting to purchase modular bridges for a growing tidal pool at St. Simons Island’s East Beach.

The tidal pool is located at the Massengale Park beach crossover, Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said. It’s expanded in size in recent months toward the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.

More from this section