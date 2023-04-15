People asking to address the Glynn County Commission during the public comment period of meetings will need to show patience, and maybe a lot of it.

The public comment period has been moved to the end of meetings, which means it’s uncertain how long people will have to wait before they can address commissioners. Meetings can last less than an hour to more than three hours, and there is no way to accurately estimate the length of a meeting by looking at an agenda.

