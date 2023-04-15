People asking to address the Glynn County Commission during the public comment period of meetings will need to show patience, and maybe a lot of it.
The public comment period has been moved to the end of meetings, which means it’s uncertain how long people will have to wait before they can address commissioners. Meetings can last less than an hour to more than three hours, and there is no way to accurately estimate the length of a meeting by looking at an agenda.
The decision was made out of consideration for people who are on the agenda and have consultants or lawyers with them, said Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal.
“People come here to do business with Glynn County and we’re here to take care of business for Glynn County,” he said. “Professionals get paid by the hour.”
Neal said the decision to move the comment period was never discussed in a meeting or voted on. Instead, Neal said he and other commissioners discussed the idea one on one at different times and the consensus was to move public comment to the end of meetings.
“We’ve been discussing it a year or two,” Neal said.
Jeff Kilgore, a St. Simons Island resident, said the commission’s excuse to move the comment period to the end of the meeting was “nonsense.”
“At the end of a meeting, all issues are turned off,” he said. “There is no way for a complaint to be registered. They are shutting themselves off from the people.”
Kilgore expressed skepticism over the county’s claim that commissioners never communicated via email anything regarding moving the comment period.
“They don’t want people like me heard by the general public,” he said. “To suggest there was nothing in writing is just a bold-faced lie.”
Kilgore said before it was moved, the public comment period only last 15 minutes, and speakers were given a five-minute time limit. There were many meetings where nobody signed up to speak.
Neal said meeting agendas are released a week in advance to give the public plenty of time to comment on any issue. Commissioners and department heads are accessible and can be reached via email.
Neal said he reads all messages unless they are the cut and paste ones. But he reads all messages written by people who take the time to write them themselves. Some of those message are thought-provoking and force Neal to reconsider his position, he said.
“There have been messages that have given pause,” he said.
Commissioner Bo Clark, who took office in January, said he is unsure why the comment period was moved.
“I believe everyone has the right to speak,” Clark said. “I don’t care which way (the comment period is scheduled). I have to be there the same amount of time.”
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said people attending a meeting to conduct business with the county should have priority because they are paying consultants and lawyers, often by the hour, to accompany them.
“We just felt it was unfair for people there to do actual business,” Tostensen said.
Moving the comment period should not be a deterrent, he said.
“If it’s important, they will sit there until it’s their turn,” he said.
There are other alternatives, including emailing or calling commissioners and department heads once the agenda is released to the public, he said.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said the decision was made after a joint discussion among commissioners and administrators. The concern was the cost to people waiting to conduct business with the county.
Fendig said he has not heard any complaints about moving the comment period.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski agreed with other commissioners for the reason the comment period was moved.
“We did it because anyone coming before the commission with business should have their business heard first,” he said. “They pay lawyers and engineers to be at those meetings. The comment period is still there, just later.”
Commissioners David Sweat and Allen Booker did not return messages for comment.