The three Glynn County commissioners who voted against naming Jeff Chapman the lone finalist for the county manager’s job last week say they had nothing personal against him.
In fact, they praised Chapman for the job he has done as tax commissioner.
But they said there is a big difference between running a department with 15 employees and an annual budget of $1.8 million and managing a county with 940 employees, 14 departments and a $144 million budget.
The three commissioners, Bill Brunson, David O’Quinn and Allen Booker, said they question Chapman’s qualifications and how the selection process to select candidates for the job was not followed.
Brunson said Chapman should have applied for the job like all the other candidates if he wanted to be considered for the position.
Instead, Chapman was recruited to apply for the job after the application process ended.
Brunson questioned if Chapman would have even been recommended by a consultant as a finalist had he applied and gone through the extensive vetting process like the other applicants.
“My biggest concern is we didn’t follow the process,” Brunson said. “Other applicants went through the rules. We summarily dismissed them.”
Brunson said he was impressed by the other candidates interviewed in person.
“The interviews were very strong,” he said.
Prior experience was also a consideration.
If Chapman had gone through the same process as other applicants and been recommended as a finalist, Brunson said he may have had a different opinion.
“I would have felt better about it,” he said. “I might have voted to support him.”
Commissioner David O’Quinn said he voted to name three finalists, with Chapman among them to give the public an opportunity to see the credentials and qualifications.
“I thought the other two were very qualified,” he said. “Their credentials would have been put out there. None of that was provided by Commissioner Chapman.”
If Chapman is confirmed at the July 15 commission meeting by the same 4-3 vote naming him last week the lone finalist for the job, O’Quinn said he will have no problem working with him.
“If he is selected, I want him to succeed,” he said. “If he succeeds, Glynn County succeeds.”
But O’Quinn said Chapman faces some challenges if he is selected.
“I do think he has a big learning curve and it will be a very big challenge,” he said.
It’s also a “legitimate question” to consider Chapman’s past as an elected county commissioner, state senator and state representative.
“Should the county manager be a more political position?” O’Quinn asked.
Commissioner Allen Booker also questioned how supportive Chapman is for his district and the city of Brunswick.
“I don’t know if Jeff supports the city,” he said. “His activism is what I’m worried about. My concern is him being an eighth Glynn County commissioner instead of Glynn County manager.”
In an interview last week with The News, Chapman said he understood his role as employee with commissioners being his bosses.
Booker said he had a problem with Chapman being nominated after the application process ended.
“Jeff never applied for it,” he said. “He was not part of the initial group of candidates.”
Booker said “nobody wowed him” when he reviewed the first group of applications for the county manager position. But that changed after the in-person interviews.
The county manager has been vacant since Alan Ours announced his retirement effective in August earlier this year and was later dismissed by commissioners in March. Assistant county manager Kathryn Downs has been serving that role on an interim basis.
Booker said commissioners should have never voted to hire a consultant to help with the search for a new county manager if they were going to ignore the consultant’s recommendation and go in a different direction.
“It’s a waste of money because we didn’t finish the process,” he said. “I would have felt better if Jeff had applied for the position.”
If Chapman is named county manager after the two week waiting period ends, Booker said he plans to do everything to help him succeed.
“I hope he exceeds all expectations,” he said.