One of Glynn County’s long-range transportation planning consultants talked with commissioners Tuesday about road projects needed to accommodate growth on St. Simons Island through 2045.
Before that, Community Development Director Pamela Thompson refreshed Glynn County commissioners on some of the details from the county’s comprehensive plan, which states the countywide population is expected to grow from an estimated 87,921 residents in 2020 to around 110,253 by 2045.
A St. Simons Island traffic study, recently completed by infrastructure planning consultant CDM Smith, estimates the island’s permanent population sits around 17,500 in 2020, she said. Workers who live elsewhere boost the daytime population up to 25,000, and on occasion, the population could balloon up to 40,531 if every short-term rental is occupied to capacity.
“It’s not inconceivable to say that, in a holiday week like Fourth of July, that the population is 17,000, but the overnight population on St. Simons may be close to twice that at any one time,” said Commissioner David O’Quinn.
The traffic study indicates 40.9 percent of homes, or roughly 4,850, on St. Simons Island were vacant, and three-fourths of those dedicated “for seasonal, recreational or occasional use.” In addition, the Community Development Department determined in 2016 as many as 5,200 lots could still be developed on the island.
Thompson said the number is a rough estimate and likely outdated. A full study of property records, environmental factors and lot composition would be required to find the real number.
CDM Smith Vice President Jennifer Humphries explained how the population figures factor into long-range transportation planning.
When studying St. Simons Island traffic, Humphries said consultants looked at more than just cars and roads. They also took into account bike and pedestrian accidents, employer locations, tidal, flooding and storm surge data, drainage and population growth and development trends.
In particular, she said the company was interested in the F.J. Torras Causeway, the only roadway on and off the island.
“We did a review of recent storm events to understand if the Torras Causeway has enough capacity to manage traffic during an evacuation scenario,” Humphries said. “Based on that evaluation it was concluded that four lanes is enough. It is adequate to handle the travel demand to evacuate residents and visitors.”
The study didn’t say a second causeway would ever be necessary based on current population growth rates, Humphries said, but suggesting changing growth rates may offer a justification for one.
“Every five years you should update this data,” Humphries said. “Development could speed up, it could slow down. You could even have a decrease in population, depending on what’s happening with the economy or other things in the community.”
If growth and development patterns change, Humphries said a second causeway could be justified.
CDM Smith used a regional travel model to sketch out two possible connections, one starting from U.S. 17 near Chapel Crossing Road and crossing over to Frederica Road near Christ Church and an alternative further north, starting on U.S. 17 near the intersection of Ga. 99 and connecting to Rice Mill Road on St. Simons Island.
Based on the model, the north end route would draw 7,000 vehicles a day from the F.J. Torras Causeway, a 14 percent reduction in traffic. The “middle island” would take around 14,000 cars off the Torras causeway, a 26 percent reduction.
“The reason for that is, if you look at the geography of that location, you’ll see that that location is very central to where the growth is currently expected to be,” Humphries said.
Cost estimates ran from $112 million to $316 million for the Rice Mill option, and $75 million to $179 million for the one closer to the middle of the island.
In the near-term, CDM Smith’s study recommends more mundane traffic flow and safety improvements, like roadside rumble strips, more efficient traffic light intervals, and conducting studies on safety in the Frederica Road corridor and neighborhood and business accesses.
The study also said commissioners should look at developing a green infrastructure master plan, a public engagement process to help residents understand projects and how they came about, integrated land-use and transportation planning and a sidewalks and multi-use paths master plan.
“(The traffic study) is something we will use to plan ahead,” said outgoing Commission Chairman Mike Browning. “I think it’s important.”
The commission deferred a discussion of the GCPD’s evidence room, which is nearing capacity, to give the Police Advisory Panel time to review the matter and recommend a course of action. O’Quinn said an expansion of the evidence room could also be used to address evidence chain of custody issues keeping the department from receiving accreditation.
Commissioners also heard an update on an ongoing effort to reinforce St. Simons Island’s rock revetment and deferred discussions on an ordinance amendment to formally allow residents to maintain trees in the county right-of-way and proposed improvements to the intersection of Glynco Parkway, Canal Road and Harry Driggers Boulevard.