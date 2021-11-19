Public safety workers and first responders will soon get a one-time pay supplement through a State Fiscal Recovery Grant.
At Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting, Commissioner Alan Booker asked why the county's public works employees weren’t among those eligible for the $1,000 grant for full-time workers and $300 for part-time employees who worked between Aug. 1 to 31, 2021.
Booker was told the state set the guidelines, and public works workers are not included.
During a land use public hearing, commissioners approved rezoning a 27.65-acre tract from forest agricultural to general residential. The rezoning will enable a developer to build a 178-unit multi-family residential community.
The units will be 771- to 1,300-square feet. The development was described as a “new style of apartment complex” with detached rental units. The developer said this will not be affordable housing.
In other business commissioners:
• Listened to a complaint during the public comment period by Phil Allen about traffic on St. Simons Island. He said commissioners should consider making Frederica Road four lanes.
He said the county has options including: Keep things the way they are, cut trees and harm the island’s ambiance, add a second causeway at enormous cost and with many environmental issues, or to impose a moratorium on new building permits until a solution can be found.
• Listened to county resident Jeff Kilgore ask commissioners to create a citizens ethics review board. He suggested a work session to discuss the issue, but pointed out the county still does not have a county manager or assistant county manager to conduct the meeting.
• Discussed hiring a public relations manager and another position to handle open records requests.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said the county may need a pubic information officer but not a public relations manager.
“I don’t want anyone advocating for me,” he said. “I don’t believe having a public relations person is necessary. We need a public information officer who can articulate the position of the county.”
County Attorney Aaron Mumford said one challenge is to determine who is responsible for the technical side with interacting with the public and media.
“We do need a communications manager to engage more with the media, with the public,” Commissioner David O’Quinn said.