Commissioners discuss plan for GA-FL weekend

The convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Georgia-Florida game and the trial in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery had the Glynn County Commission looking at possible contingencies about what can be done to keep all of the potential chaos in check without straining the county’s resources to the breaking point.
Commissioners added a discussion about what to do for Georgia-Florida weekend and the annual “Frat Beach” party during Thursday’s commission meeting. “Frat Beach” is the colloquial term used to describe the massive beach party held the Friday before the annual Georgia-Florida game on the beaches of St. Simons Island. Most of the action is occurs at Coast Guard Beach and Massengale Park.
Commissioner Cap Fendig kicked off the discussion by describing how he and his wife stood before the commission years ago seeking help to curb the rowdiness and lawlessness of the “Frat Beach” atmosphere.
“It was an intolerable mess and really a blight for our community,” Fendig said.
Fendig said there is a different problem this year. The combination of the ongoing pandemic, with the potential influx of large crowds for both the game and the trial, which is scheduled to start in mid-October, creates a situation that could push the county’s resources to the brink.
“The possibilities do exist that organized groups could come to this area to create havoc on this issue. We certainly hope not,” Fendig said. “I know our law enforcement people are working hard to prevent that from happening, but it is a reality. The size and scope and issues of the trial are going to demand all the resources we have available to deal and protect public property and interest here. To throw this particular event back into the mix is not a good thing for our community.”
Fendig suggested closing the parks for the day of “Frat Beach” and would make a motion to that effect later in the meeting, but he withdrew it later in the meeting so that commissioners could think about it more.
Fendig also suggested seeking help from the governor’s office for an alcohol ban and other options that could help keep the beach party in check.
Commissioner Bill Brunson, who agreed with what Fendig proposed, said the only certain thing about the entire situation is uncertainty.
“I don’t think we should do anything to encourage these kids to come to the beach,” Brunson said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a healthy environment for a lot of reasons.”
In the past, Southeast Georgia Health System has set up a tent to help students in need during the party. Brunson said that likely won’t be possible this year as the health system is being significantly stressed by the surge of COVID-19 cases.
The “Frat Beach” celebration was more muted in 2020. Several factors likely played a role in that, including an alcohol ban enacted for the beach by the county commission for that day and the reduced attendance capacity for the 2020 Georgia-Florida game.
Assistant County Police Chief Rickey Evans said last year’s alcohol ban was helpful to controlling the crowd. Evans said the county has an operational plan in place that calls for three shifts only dedicated to work at “Frat Beach.” Other resources will be dedicated to helping out at the courthouse for the trial.
“We could have a total of probably 39 officers plus the admin staff, which would be another 12,” Evans said. “If we got a crowd larger than 400 or 500, we could not contain it.”
As part of the discussion, Fendig shared his concern about groups coming into town to cause trouble during the trial. Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said those who come with the purpose of starting trouble may not come from one specific group.
“You’re going to have a lot of splinter groups coming here strictly for the opportunity to cause as much chaos and dissension as they can because they know there’s a focus on this whole entire area during this trial,” Battiste said. “Closing the beaches may not necessarily be the best course of action, but you have to understand they are going to go wherever they feel they can to draw as much attention as possible from the general public.”
Commissioners will likely continue discussion on this issue at its next meeting Sept. 2. A representative from the Coastal Health District is expected to attend to offer guidance on where the pandemic is heading and how that could affect the plans for “Frat Beach.”
“This is a complex issue,” Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said. “We certainly do not want to introduce a super-spreader in our community, but we are also concerned with the well-being of our merchants. It’s not an easy question to answer.”
In other business:
• The commission unanimously approved a six-month contract for Joshua Bain to become the new interim director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency. Bain will replace current interim director Alec Eaton, who stepped down from his post earlier this month. Bain is presently working as a resource officer with the Glynn County Schools Police. Before that he worked for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency as Homeland Security Coordinator.
• The commission unanimously approved a motion to enter into a right-of-entry agreement with HD Development of Maryland, whose parent company is Home Depot, to allow construction of a project on Spur 25 that would take place on Home Depot property.
• The commission approved the millage rate for the 2022 fiscal year after a public hearing. The millage rate varies for different neighborhoods in the county, but there will be a net decrease of 0.25. There were no public comments for or against the rate adjustment during the hearing.