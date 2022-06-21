An emergency minor home repair program will be discussed at a special called Glynn County Commission meeting today.
Funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act to support the COVID-19 economic response to help those property owners below the 40th percentile of area median of the county, or are below 185% of federal poverty guidelines.
The scope of the work includes roof, electrical, access ramps and plumbing. The maximum allocation per property is $10,000.
The fund has $100,000 allocated for 10 minor home repairs over the next year.
Christoper Channell, supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registrations, will also update commissioners on election equipment. State elections officials are requiring counties across Georgia to have a specific number of voting machines for the number of registered voters.
Though there have not been any problems with delays because of strong early voting turnout in Glynn County, the state is mandating on voting machine for every 250 voters. It will cost nearly $200,000 for the machines.
The mandate by the state is forcing the board of elections to move into the old CVS building down the road on Gloucester Street because it ran out of room in the existing building.
Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza will also make a presentation at the meeting regarding proposed evacuation zones.