Glynn County commissioners ruled against an ordinance amendment Thursday that would have extended a St. Simons Island development restriction to the mainland.
The county’s code of ordinances was amended in 2015 to restrict the clearing of land on St. Simons and Sea islands, reading “No land disturbance permit shall be issued for development on St. Simons Island or Sea Island that requires a site plan (or) ... preliminary (subdivision) plat ... without first obtaining site plan or preliminary plat approval from the Islands Planning Commission.”
Under the ordinance, developers cannot clear, dredge, grade or excavate a property, transport soil offsite or fill in parts of a property without a permit.
The commission did not hold a public hearing on the amendment. According to county attorney Aaron Mumford, public hearings are only required for amendments to the zoning ordinance, not the code of ordinances.
The News erroneously reported Wednesday the commission would hold a public hearing on the amendment.
The majority of the five commissioners present took a stance against extending the restriction to the mainland.
Commissioner Wayne Neal, who also runs a homebuilding business, called it a violation of property rights.
“I think we’re overstepping,” Neal said. “I think, if we’re going to further restrict anyone’s property rights, they have a right to come before this board at a hearing to be heard, and I would oppose this on that objection alone.”
Commissioner Allen Booker concurred, adding that it did not seem right to impose the rule without a public hearing.
Commission chairman Mike Browning said he did not want to take a vote on the amendment without all commissioners present, and would prefer to discuss it in more depth at a work session.
The commission voted 4-0 to deny the amendment. Commissioner Bill Brunson abstained, citing a potential conflict of interest, and commissioner Peter Murphy and David O’Quinn were absent.
In other business, the commission voted to:
• Approve a special use permit for an expansion of a church at the corner of Old Jesup Road and Nimitz Drive, where Pine Ridge Baptist Church has stood since the 1950s. The church is a “non-conforming use” in the zone it was assigned but was grandfathered in after the county adopted a zoning ordinance.
• Approve a special use permit for a family amusement center at the corner of Habersham Street and Community Road in Brunswick.
At the end of the meeting, the commission entered a closed session to discuss property acquisition.
Upon emerging, commissioners voted to accept the recommendation of Glynn County Community Development Director Pamela Thompson in regards to a land acquisition.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for March 5.