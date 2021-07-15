Glynn County commissioners will address a space crunch created by COVID-19 precautions at the new courthouse when they meet today.
Commissioners will consider approving a resolution that will enable Glynn County State Court to use the Selden Park gymnasium as an additional facility to conduct court-related business until safety precautions are lifted.
The state court needs a facility to hold socially distanced individuals in a space larger than what is currently available at the courthouse.
In other business, the commission will:
• Hold a public hearing on a proposal to increase and/or change certain fees at Blythe Island Regional Park based on a recommendation by the park’s advisory board.
• Hold a public hearing to consider a request to reduce the density for a planned development at Frederica Township from 725 units to 300 units. The existing allowed uses will remain, but a new category will be added called “family estate.”
Family estates are large tracts ranging in size from seven acres to more than 20 acres. Each tract could have three dwelling units in addition to guest houses, equestrian facilities, and/or other accessory buildings and amenities.
• Hold a public hearing on allowing recreational vehicles within mobile home parks and adding requirements for the installation of mobile homes and manufactured homes.
• Consider an amendment to a 91-day moratorium on accepting applications to demolish or construct a single-family home on a substandard lot in a residential zoning district on St. Simons Island. The amendment would narrow the scope to apply only to applications for a demolition permit.
Applications for a land disturbing permit, building permit or any other development authorization permit will not be prohibited or barred if the amendment is approved.
• Consider an amendment banning polystyrene foam coolers on the beaches. The ban, if approved, will not include other polystyrene products.
• Make appointments to the Coastal Regional Commission, Glynn County Board of Elections, Blythe Island Advisory Board, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Marshes of Glynn Library Board, Selden Park Advisory Board and the Glynn County Zoning and Appeals Board.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G. Street, Brunswick. Go to glynncounty.org to watch the meeting online.