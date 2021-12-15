Different options to alleviate traffic congestion on St. Simons Island were discussed Tuesday at a special-called Glynn County Commission meeting.
A proposed roundabout at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads will be larger than the one at Kings Way and Frederica Road, a consultant told commissioners.
A traffic study was done during the July 4th weekend, the busiest time of the year for traffic on the island, to help determine the different options to consider.
A traffic light with dual turn lanes is an option, but there could be up to an 80-second delay waiting for the left-turn signal to turn green.
A roundabout simulation at the same intersection showed traffic always moving, with up to a 50-second delay during heavy traffic.
The cost is comparable up front for either option, though a roundabout is less costly in the long run because less maintenance is needed.
Commissioner Cap Fendig expressed concerns about a 2015 study that estimates as many as 5,200 homes could still be built on the island. But he was told that study didn’t take into account wetlands, marshes and roads.
Fendig said an accurate estimate on the number of homes that could be built on the island is needed to help with future traffic estimates.
“It sounds like we’re not there,” he said. “We need to make sure we do it right.”
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said the earlier estimate of the number of houses that could be built on the island “is not a realistic number.”
“I’ve restated that numerous times,” he said.
A traffic study of the gateway to St. Simons Island was also presented to look at possible solutions to the traffic congestion getting on and off the island.
Possible alternatives include a Kings Way flyover that would realign Kings Way northbound to merge directly onto Demere Road via a bridge spanning Sea Island Road.
An additional lane could be added northbound on Sea Island Road through the Demere Road intersection. Another alternative is an additional roundabout at each entry approach to the gateway, including the F.J. Torras Causeway, Kings Way, Demere Road and Sea Island Road. A consolidated roundabout to realign each entry to the gateway through a single roundabout was another option presented to commissioners.
Fendig said additional developments planned on the island will only add to the traffic on Demere Road.
The creation of two new job positions for county government was also discussed.
The project manager’s position would be responsible for ensuring the remaining SPLOST projects are completed in a timely manner. Currently, staff is very busy with a 50 percent increase in permit requests during the past six months, said Pamela Thompson, director of community development.
Neal used the recent example of bids coming in too high for planned batting cages at the North Glynn Recreation Complex as a need for the position. He said a project manager may have been able to salvage the project by splitting the work into segments.
There are also many regulatory agencies that have to be dealt with during many SPLOST projects that a manager could help expedite, Neal said.
“It would take the load off current department heads to complete SPLOST projects,” he said.
Commissioner David O’Quinn suggested waiting for a new county manager to be hired to fill the role.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski disagreed, saying the longer the wait to hire a project manager, the longer it will take to complete unfinished projects.
Commissioner Bill Brunson urged caution, saying there might not be enough work for a project manager, especially if voters reject another SPLOST referendum expected for consideration in the November 2022 general election.
Neal, however, said the new county manager will be busy enough when he or she assumes the position, and having the position filled would be one less task.
“I’d like to set up a clean slate so he isn’t overwhelmed with getting these things done,” Neal said.
Commissioners also discussed the creation of a communications director position. They agreed there is more of a sense of urgency in finding someone for the position.
Neal recommended creating job descriptions for both positions. The jobs will be discussed again at Thursday’s county commission meeting.