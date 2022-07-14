Glynn County commissioners will consider the adoption of revised hurricane evacuation zones when they meet this evening at the old county courthouse.
The revision, recommended by the Glynn County Emergency Planning Committee, calls for phased evacuations of the barrier islands. The change also adds an additional zone in the case of a parallel storm.
A public hearing will also be held to determine the requested rezoning of a 22.4-acre tract from forest agricultural to R-20 one-family residential with a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet.
Commissioners will also make two appointments to the Glynn County Board of Tax Assessors and four appointments to the Marshes of Glynn Libraries Board.
The consent agenda includes:
• Accepting a Community Development Block Grant to assist America’s Second Harvest expand its local infrastructure capacity.
• Approving the allocation of $100,000 in funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act for the emergency home repair program. The maximum allocation is $10,000 per property.
• Pre-approval to issue purchase orders for fleet vehicles and a request to waive the minimum three-quote requirement for non-state contract vehicles if the county is unable to obtain the quotes. The request is being made because of the lack of inventory at dealerships and the length of time for vehicles to arrive.
• Allowing the Golden Isles Kingfish Tournament to use Gascoigne Bluff Park on Aug. 19 for its annual event at no cost.
• Renewal of the marina lease for Blythe Island Regional Park.
• Approval of a contract with the Department of Corrections for two work details at a cost of $49,318 per year for each detail.
• Approval of an agreement with Professional Land and Timber Services, Inc. of Brunswick to provide forestry consulting services for Blythe Island Regional Park.
• Acceptance of a recommendation for $86,400 in drainage improvements on Coquina Drive and Coquina Circle on St. Simons Island.
• Awarding the Neptune Park turtle friendly bollard light replacement project to HDI Power and Controls Co. of Screven in the amount of $135,894 and another $44,125 to sandblast and repaint benches and trash cans.