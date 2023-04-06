An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development district will be considered during a public hearing at tonight’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The applicant is proposing to add educational uses and development standards specific to movie studios. It also proposes to clarify the uses within the commercial and multi-family tracts on the property.
A private water tower and private on-site sewage system are proposed at the site.
In general business, commissioners will consider an amendment to the county ordinances to remove the Selden Park Gym as an authorized location for the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
Commissioners will consider a proposal to revise regulations for the use of parks, to provide a schedule for the use of tennis courts in Kings Park, to prohibit overnight parking of recreational vehicles in parks, to revise regulations for the use of beaches and to regulate the use of drone on beaches and for other purposes.
An amendment will be considered to add the chief of police to the list of positions requiring advance approval by county commissioners for an immediate family member to be employed by the board of commissioners.
Consent agenda items include:
• A request to accept the donation of furniture to the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
• A request for approval to declare items surplus, including eight vehicles, two cranes and a used ambulance box.
• Consideration of a proposal for the design of Mallery Park parking improvements.
The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G Street, Brunswick. The meeting will be broadcast online. Go to the Glynn County website and click on the link to the meeting.