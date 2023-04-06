An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development district will be considered during a public hearing at tonight’s Glynn County Commission meeting.

The applicant is proposing to add educational uses and development standards specific to movie studios. It also proposes to clarify the uses within the commercial and multi-family tracts on the property.

