After a series of three town halls in rural District 1, Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen believes he has a good feel for the desires of his constituents.
His district encompasses much of the inland areas of the county in the west and north. To get a good cross-section, the county organized town hall meetings in the Southport area, Sterling and Blythe Island.
From that sampling, he isolated three categories into which nearly all feedback fell: infrastructure and maintenance, park facilities and recreation programs, and police presence.
“A lot of the priorities are public works issues that need to be addressed,” Tostensen said. “All three of the different town hall meetings in District 1, there’s been problems and are still problems.”
At the first two town hall meetings, citizens cited insufficiencies in the drainage roads and other infrastructure. Residents stated ditches and culverts across the county badly need maintenance.
Some fall outside the county’s jurisdiction, those that intersection with state- or federally owned infrastructure such as I-95 or U.S. 341, but Tostensen said Glynn County Public Works officials will spend more time looking for issues like that to fix in county-owned property.
“It’s daunting what these guys have to do and look at to foresee problems,” he said.
Some parks in District 1 didn’t appear to be in as good a condition as parks in other parts of the county, Tostensen said, another valid complaint from residents.
After that was a lack of police presence, which he saw was a strong concern among Blythe Island residents.
“We are already working on that. (At-large Commission) David O’Quinn has picked up the baton and really started moving in that direction with the police department,” Tostensen said. “I have been working with (Recreation and Parks Department Director) Lisa (Gurganus) at parks and rec to see if we can rectify those (recreation) problems.”
At-Large Commissioner Walter Rafolski came away from the town halls with a similar impression.
As a representative of the county as a whole, he said district-based town halls are a good way to get some insight from citizens in specific areas.
“Basically, we’ve got the whole county so it’s hard for us to zoom in on one area,” Rafolski said.
He also wanted citizens in the rural parts of the county to know they weren’t being ignored.
“I think people are appreciative when you listen,” Rafolski said.