Developer Bill Gross is asking the Glynn County Commission at tonight’s meeting for letters of support for plans to build up to 64 workforce housing units.
Gross has already contracted to purchase the old Golden Isles Inn property, located next to JP’s Spirits & Wines on U.S. 17, with plans to demolish the existing hotel structure and build the housing complex.
“The plan is to revitalize the U.S. 17 North Corridor by demolishing the existing hotel structure and building new, implementing the concepts that were presented in the Glynn Avenue Design Overlay Study several years ago,” he said in the request. “This development can be a catalyst project and a textbook case of private and public working together to better the community with common goals.”
Funding for affordable workforce housing is helped with state and federal tax credit funds administered by the Georgia Department of Community affairs in a competitive round process. About 30 developments are awarded the credits each year in the highly competitive process.
Gross said clean, safe and affordable places to live are necessary for the Golden Isles to continue to improve.
Commissioners will also be asked to approve the sale of a 3.2-acre tract to the Glynn County Development Authority for the price of $300,000. The land, located at the intersection of Perry Lane Road and New Jesup Highway, will be the site of the regional headquarters for Weyerhaeuser.
In other business:
· The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island and the Marshes of Glynn Library system are asking commissioners to approve an agreement for the guild to repurpose space in the Casino Building to create a used bookstore. Proceeds would be given to the library to purchase new books. If approved, the guild will occupy two rooms, one for book storage and the other for book sales.
· In an effort to expedite the hiring process, the county police department is seeking approval of and agreement with a company that would conduct background checks for potential employees at a cost of $152 per person. Funding would come from the Police Fund.
The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. today in the commission meeting chambers on the second floor of the historic Glynn County Courthouse, will begin with a proclamation recognizing Pete Correll for his contributions to Glynn County, followed by a prevention of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and audit.
The hybrid meeting can be seen live by going to glynncounty.org and clicking on the link to the meeting.