A grand jury probe into the Glynn County Police Department was the subject of discussion during Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
Monica Smith, of St. Simons Island, told commissioners that 11 of the 18 recommendations by the grand jury were directed at the elected officials at the county level.
Among the recommendations were for commissioners to ensure supervisors document and investigate allegations of misconduct, maintain officers’ personnel files, review the organizational structure of the department and determining when an internal affairs investigation should be conducted.
She also urged commissioners to create a citizens’ advisory board to improve accountability.
In other business, a presentation by a consultant to conduct a study to determine possible impact fees was rescheduled to the next meeting in October after the representative from Ross Associates was unable to attend the meeting as scheduled.
The fees, if recommended, would be imposed on developers to help pay for roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety facilities, libraries and other public service.
Commissioners opened the meeting by recognizing the Glynn County GIS Department for winning the GMIS G2 Government Award for unmanned aircraft systems. Department members showed a brief video showing the aerial photography they have conducted throughout the county before they were congratulated by commissioners.
Commissioners also unanimously approved an alcohol license for the Sea Strike Bowling Alley and Restaurant on St. Simons Island.