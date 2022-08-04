Brunswick City Commissioners approved tax abatements for two new businesses in the city’s downtown area, though at a slightly lower rate than one of the two had requested.

The first business discussed was Queen & Grant, a new wedding venue at 1315 Grant St. being developed by Port City Partners. The venue is expected to have an occupancy of 500, employ five people directly and some indirectly as a result of catering and maintenance. It is set to open in late October or early November, said Port City owner Brad Piazza.

More from this section