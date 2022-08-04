Brunswick City Commissioners approved tax abatements for two new businesses in the city’s downtown area, though at a slightly lower rate than one of the two had requested.
The first business discussed was Queen & Grant, a new wedding venue at 1315 Grant St. being developed by Port City Partners. The venue is expected to have an occupancy of 500, employ five people directly and some indirectly as a result of catering and maintenance. It is set to open in late October or early November, said Port City owner Brad Piazza.
“Five hundred is a great number,” said Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Mathew Hill. “We’ve turned a great many people away because we simply can’t fit them all here (in Old City Hall). It will be a great boon for downtown.”
Piazza said he wants the venue to be the premier dedicated event venue for downtown.
“With this we hope to gain some traction in this purview for the city,” Piazza said. “We’re hoping to work with the city and other businesses to create a flourishing industry.”
Port City Lofts, a collection of residential units in a building at the corner of Gloucester and Bay streets, was one of the key factors in deciding to undertake this next project, along with the tax abatement he requested.
Parking is something yet to be resolved, he said. There’s not enough immediately around the structure, but Piazza said he has off-site options, including public parking at Mary Ross Waterfront Park and a public parking lot off Monck Street.
Because she wanted to take into account what other businesses might come looking for in tax abatement requests and wanting to put more money back into the community while still offering a savings to the developer, Commissioner Julie Martin offered an alternative abatement arrangement.
Rather than the 10-year abatement requested – five years with no property taxes and gradually decreasing the abatement to 80% for two years and 60%, 40% and 20% over the final three years – she suggested an eight-year abatement, reducing property taxes by 80% for the first three years, 60% for the next three and 40% for the last two.
Savings would be $31,725, approximately $17,766 less than the roughly $50,000 the original request would have saved, but it would allow the city to put more money back into the downtown commercial district, Martin said.
The original request was the maximum abatement the city could approve, but the commission is not obligated to give the maximum abatement. She suggested the downgrade because the business will only employ five people.
Commissioners unanimously voted to approve Martin’s revised abatement schedule. It will take effect in 2023 with an 80% reduction and end in 2031 with a 40% reduction in property taxes.
Martin also suggested offering the same abatement to the next business, Seed Corn Enterprise, which is building a new location for Original Jay’s Fish and Chicken at the corner of Gloucester and Albany streets, along with waiving $3,545 in building permit fees and a blanket waiver of future city building fees.
She wanted to offer the same schedule to former State Court Judge Orion Douglass, who owns Seed Corn Enterprises, for the same reason. She felt the business was not offering enough new jobs to justify the maximum abatement.
His savings would be around $8,593, she said, as opposed to the $13,404 savings he would get under the original request.
He had originally requested the same schedule as Piazza, a 10-year abatement – five years of no taxes, followed by tax reductions of 80% for the next two years and 60%, 40% and 20% for the next three.
Douglass countered that the new business will actually create eight to 10 new jobs, potentially double those who will be employed by Queen & Grant. He added that he’s been investing in the city since the 1970s and hopes this project will encourage more investment.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve his original request, a 10-year abatement saving $13,404.
In other business, commissioners:
• Appointed Paige Browning and Devone Williams to the city’s pension committee.
• Secured flood insurance for 10 city properties.
• Received June financial reports from the city’s finance director.
At the end of the meeting, the commission entered a closed-door session to discuss legal matters. Commissioners took no action upon returning to open session other than to adjourn.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17.