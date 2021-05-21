A rezoning request was approved Thursday that will enable construction of a movie studio complex in the Golden Isles.
Glynn County commissioners chose to follow the Mainland Planning Commission’s staff recommendation to reduce the density of town homes that will be build at the site.
Fred Barber, the property owner, said residents living in a mobile home park at New Hope Plantation will be moved to other locations at no cost to them. They also have the option of moving into one of the town homes after they are constructed.
Barber said trailer park residents should feel “no pressure” to move.
“They can stay until the new units are available,” he said. “We’re not going to throw them out.”
One of the prerequisites is the construction of a water tower and water treatment facility to accommodate the higher density of residents and the movie facilities which include three 90,000-square-foot buildings.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said he has worked with many of the film industry representatives when they’ve worked in Glynn County. He said the county needs to reach out to the industry in a more committed way.
“We’ve captured the interest of that happening,” he said. “This works great and would open our community. I’m very much in favor of moving forward.”
Movies filmed in the Golden Isles have had a positive impact on the local economy.
“They rent everything and then they head out,” he said.
Fendig’s motion to approve was seconded by commissioner Bill Brunson, who said the project has potential to create new jobs.
“I think the density could be problematic,” he said.
Barber said he was hoping commissioners would follow the Mainland Planning Commission’s recommendation for higher density for the planned town homes.
“We’re open to what’s needed in this community,” he said.
The rezoning request was approved unanimously.
Commissioners also approved amendments to the Water Resources Protection ordinance to comply with changes in state law that go into effect Oct. 4.
During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, Philip Allen of St. Simons Island asked commissioners to consider a ban on new building permits until something is done to relieve traffic congestion on the island.
He said it sometimes takes 30 minutes to drive two to three miles.
“Traffic is almost unbearable on Frederica Road,” he said. “Unless we do something, it’s going to get worse. It’s the only viable alternative.”