Glynn County Commissioners approved plans recommended by public safety and health officials for the best way to prepare for the Georgia-Florida football game.
The recommendations by staff are necessary because of the uncertainty about the COVID-19 outbreak filling hospital rooms in the region. And there are no planned attendance restrictions or vaccine requirements to get into the stadium.
Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, said the Golden Isles is in the midst of “the most challenging phase of the COVID pandemic.”
“We don’t expect to see any relief in our current plight in the near term,” he said.
Hospital rooms are filled nearly to capacity despite more inpatient beds. And COVID-19 patients waiting to get checked in have created long emergency room waits at times, he said.
In the past two months, 113 Glynn County patients have died from the virus, the majority unvaccinated, he said. Masks are also a contentious issue among some.
Scherneck he also understands the desire to have a sense of normalcy return to everyone’s lives, but public safety has to be considered.
The guidelines recommended could be relaxed depending on how quickly the ongoing surge in cases falls. Luckily, there are eight weeks to determine what impact the virus will have on the game.
Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, said 44% of Glynn County residents are now vaccinated, coming close to the state average. But the virus transmission rate is dramatically higher now than this time a year ago. He expressed concerns the upcoming Labor Day weekend could turn into a “super spreader” event.
“It’s possible we’ve reached a plateau,” he said. “We’ll know in a couple of weeks.”
The proposed alcohol ban includes “common source” containers such as milk jugs. Glynn County Police will patrol beaches and check IDs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It will be voted on in an upcoming meeting, but it is likely to be similar to last year's ban.
Officers will cite and arrest unruly behavior and underage drinkers. Public works, recreation and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will perform a late Friday afternoon/early Saturday morning cleanup to limit staff exposure to COVID-19.
There will be no food trucks at the beach. Three to four lifeguards and 10 to 16 EMS/fire personnel are expected to run reserve ambulances with no on-site hospital support and limited intake availability.
Other plans include asking the city of Savannah and/or Chatham County police departments for assistance. Public notices will be sent to University of Georgia students about the changes, and social media outreach will discourage underage drinking and large crowds.
But commissioners voted to remove the recommendation to close parks to vehicle parking, but pedestrians will be allowed to access the parks. They expressed concerns people would park on road shoulders, possible impeding traffic or emergency vehicles.
In other business, commissioners approved a request to abandon a portion of Lindsay Lane on Blythe Island and another abandonment request on portion of an alley on St. Simons Island.
Commissioners also voted to defer approval of a dune crossover at St. Simons Coast Cottages for a year to give enough time to evaluate the changing beach.