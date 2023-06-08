The Brunswick City Commission on Wednesday approved an agreement with Forward Brunswick and Signature Squares to renovate Hillary Square in the city’s downtown.
Under the agreement, Forward Brunswick will apply for a $50,000 community improvement grant from telecom company T-Mobile on the city’s behalf. The city would provide a match of up to $50,000. The city would also provide staff time to manage and complete renovations.
The square is located at 1515 Norwich St.
Lance Sabbe, executive director of Forward Brunswick, said the cooperative arrangement between the organizations will make the project more attractive and improve the city’s odds of getting the T-Mobile grant. He also noted that if the city does get the grant, that’s $50,000 of SPLOST funds allocation to square renovations that could be used elsewhere.
“The goal of this partnership is to raise resources to fully fund and execute the revitalization and beautification of Hillary Square no later than Aug. 31, 2024,” according to a draft of the agreement.
“Over time, Hillary Square, originally designed as a space for community gatherings, has suffered from encroachment and development,” the draft document states. “Additionally, the Norwich Street Corridor, once a vibrant commercial hub, requires improvements to cater to modern needs. The project aims to reclaim and revitalize Hillary Square, serving as the catalyst for creating a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly environment for Norwich Street residents and visitors.”
Forward Brunswick and Signature Squares would work to raise additional private donations to offset costs, per the draft agreement.
Brunswick has 14 squares owing to the city’s layout and the design by Gen. James Oglethorpe during the early days of the Georgia colony. The layout was implemented first in Savannah in 1733 and in Brunswick at the city’s founding in 1771.
Brunswick’s layout differs from Savannah’s in that the squares are sized differently. Hanover and Wright are the largest at around four acres.
According to Signature Squares’ website, “Several squares have a direct association with their namesakes. Others are more mysterious and may have been lost over the turbulent years of the city’s history.
“Crispen, Hillary, Machen and Blythe squares could have connections to certain persons or events in Colonial times, but there are no hard facts available at this point in history.”
In other business, the commission deferred an alcohol license request for Five Points Mini Mart at 2806 Altama Ave., owned by Rajendraprasad Patel, because he hadn’t attended the area’s neighborhood planning assembly meeting to discuss it with nearby residents.
Commissioner Kendra Rolle noted that two other stores at the intersection of Altama and Parkland Avenue also sell alcohol and said she thought that was a lot. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson agreed.
“It is important to us that we don’t create, where there is a food desert, a plethora of options for bad diets and alcohol … it’s important to this commission that you sell actual food items,” he said, listing off basic groceries like fresh fruit and vegetables, real juice, milk and bread, among others. “The reason why it’s important to us is because several corner stores in a fashion such as yours survive with no alcohol at all.”
The owner said he wouldn’t have fresh fruit and vegetables, but that he would sell eggs, bread, milk, bacon and other groceries.
Commissioners deferred a liquor license request for Danny’s Corner at 2432 Newcastle St. for the same reason. The owner, Dharmeshkumar Desai, said he was also planning to run a bait and tackle shop and marina gas station out of the location, and that plenty of people from Brunswick Landing Marina would be frequenting the venue. The commission wanted to get the NPA involved, however.
Requests for liquor licenses for Pie Guys Pizza at 710 Glynn Isles and a new Bubba Garcia’s location at 201 Gloucester St. were deferred because the owners did not attend the meeting.
Commissioners also approved a permit to build a triplex residence at 2802 Hunter St.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners went into a closed session. They exited the session and voted unanimously to pursue litigation at the recommendation of City Attorney Brian Corry.