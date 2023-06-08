The Brunswick City Commission on Wednesday approved an agreement with Forward Brunswick and Signature Squares to renovate Hillary Square in the city’s downtown.

Under the agreement, Forward Brunswick will apply for a $50,000 community improvement grant from telecom company T-Mobile on the city’s behalf. The city would provide a match of up to $50,000. The city would also provide staff time to manage and complete renovations.

