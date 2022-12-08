Brunswick City Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss, among other things a rezoning application adding 26 parking spaces to plans for a 170-unit apartment complex on Gloucester Street.

Located across from Howard Coffin Park, the lot at 2307 Gloucester St. was once a Days Inn hotel. Called Port City Apartments in city documents, the complex would be five stories tall. The rezoning request is for a quarter-acre parcel adjacent to the original Days Inn lot. If approved, the rezoning would place the adjacent lot under the same zoning as the hotel lot.

