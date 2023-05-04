The Brunswick City Commission approved an alcohol license application for Matted Ox Axe Throwing on Bay Street in the city’s downtown.
The business recently moved from 760 Scranton Road, said owner Jason Kuykendall. It’s first official day in downtown was April 22.
The establishment served beer at the Scranton Road location, which was outside the city limits in Glynn County, Kuykendall said. He requested a permit from the city to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson asked a handful of questions about the business.
“I can imagine alcohol and axes. Is there anything you do to make sure you don’t over-serve?” he said.
Kuykendall explained that axe throwing is a quickly growing pastime and it’s very common to see venues sell alcohol.
“Axe throwing has grown from a couple hundred venues across the country to over 5,000 venues across the country. All have alcohol licenses of some kind,” he said.
It’s a safe, fun and family oriented activity, he added.
“We absolutely are paying a lot of attention to what’s going on … because we’re maintaining safety of the lanes at all times, it’s easy for us to make sure no one’s getting over-served,” he said.
Commissioner Julie Martin asked what measures the business takes to avoid selling to underage people. He said each employee is trained to card everyone who tries to buy.
Matted Ox doesn’t serve food and encourages patrons to buy from nearby restaurants, Kuykendall said. The business’s hours are Thursday 6-10 p.m., Friday 6-11 p.m. and Saturday 3-11 p.m.
Commissioners deferred voting on an alcohol license application from Snappy Foods on U.S. 17 to sell beer and wine at retail because the owners were not present.
City Manager Regina McDuffie announced the winners of the Georgia Cities Week art, essay and photo contests. Nyriana Hughes took first prize in the essay contest’s elementary school category, De’Aundra Thorpe and Alissa Rivers took second and third respectively. In the middle school category, Camille Gray, Maria Bravo and Sophia Bravo took first, second and third.
All contestants in the art contest were elementary schoolers. Dorian Hughes, Madisyn Butler and Alex Brazo took first, second and third place in the contest. In the photo contest, Lori Parker, Mark Choi and Kiakala Ntemo placed first, second and third.
In other business, commissioners voted to approve purchase of a bucket truck for $200,000, heard a presentation on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget and financial reports from the month of March.
At the end of the meeting, the commission voted to enter a closed session discussion to discuss potential and pending litigation.