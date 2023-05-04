The Brunswick City Commission approved an alcohol license application for Matted Ox Axe Throwing on Bay Street in the city’s downtown.

The business recently moved from 760 Scranton Road, said owner Jason Kuykendall. It’s first official day in downtown was April 22.

More from this section

College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.