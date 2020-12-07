At least two Glynn County commissioners seem content to simply cut ties with the owners of the parking lot used mostly by boaters dropping their craft into the water via the Village Creek boat ramp on St. Simons Island.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning and Commissioner Bob Coleman, both leaving the commission at the end of the month, took a jab at Village Creek Landing LLC, owned by local businessman Zack Gowen and St. Simons Island attorney John McQuigg at the commission’s Nov. 6 meeting.
Problems with the parking lot started in June 2016, when the former owner, P&M Cedar Products, moved to cancel a 2007 lease that kept the lot open to the public. Several extensions of the lease preserved public access, and the current owners, Village Creek Landing LLC, honored the deal’s terms when it acquired the property in 2018.
The two sides came to an understanding at an October 2018 commission meeting. The county would rezone the property to make legal the event venue that had been operating there for years, grandfathered in under the former owner, and Village Creek Landing would negotiate for a new agreement in good faith.
Since then, county officials say the new owners have asked for much more money from the county. Browning said the commission paid rent equal to the property taxes on the parking lot only when P&M was in charge but is now being asked to pay an amount equal to the property tax bill for the entire parcel, more than three times what the county was shelling out.
“(Village Creek Landing) contends the county is still operating under the 2007 lease for the property, which on its face says the county pays the amount of the tax bill, which for the last two years has been $8,500,” senior assistant county attorney Will Worley told commissioners on Thursday.
He added that the new owners would only enter a new agreement if the county pays $17,000 for the taxes the last two years.
Browning said it’s as if Gowen and McQuigg are “holding taxpayers hostage,” but McQuigg said they are only going by the letter of the lease, which Worley’s interpretation seemed to support.
“We’re reasonable folks. We intend to be reasonable with the county as long as the county is reasonable to us,” McQuigg said.
Rather than trying to work something out, Coleman and Browning urged fellow commissioners to simply cut ties.
While the county had signed an extension of the lease with P&M, it had never done so with Village Creek Landing, though both parties had been abiding by its terms for close to two years.
Coleman said the county should simply enact P&M’s termination notice and be done with it.
“Let’s just put this thing to bed by doing nothing and moving on,” Browning concurred.
What exactly it means for the parking lot is unclear. Neither side has put much thought into it. McQuigg said he hasn’t had a meaningful conversation about the matter with commissioners since 2018. It’s much the same with Gowen, although he had been looking to speak with some of the commissioners in private.
“The whole thing’s caught me off guard because I know they hadn’t talked in a year (before the November meeting),” Gowen said.
What both sides agree on is they don’t want to inconvenience residents who use the ramp for recreation.
“We’re open to compromise,” Gowen said. “We’re not going to monetize that parking lot or block it off. I don’t want anyone thinking we’re taking away their parking.”