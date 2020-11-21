Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman didn’t expect the pushback he’d get from his fellow commissioners when he proposed to name the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park after late businessman and philanthropist Robert Torras Sr.
Few would argue Torras, who passed away in March at the age of 86, left a mark on the Golden Isles. The St. Simons Island resident was the head of a local family-owned business that included the Brunswick Landing Marina and Kut-Kwick Corp. in Brunswick and Torco Inc. in Kennesaw. He developed West Point Plantation on St. Simons Island and owned commercial real estate in Glynn County and the Atlanta metro.
He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a bomber pilot until discharged with a service-related disability.
Coleman said the idea to build a veterans memorial park in Brunswick originated with Torras.
“It was Bob Torras’ doing, the whole thing,” Coleman said. “Bob Coleman didn’t just pull a name out of the sky and start promoting it.”
Torras brought the idea to commissioners in 2014, Coleman said, after which the county included it as a project in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
Michael Torras, Robert Torras’ grandson, proposed renaming the park earlier this year as a surprise. In the younger Torras’ eyes, the park would not exist without his grandfather’s efforts. The park was once slated to be the site of an expansion to the old Glynn County Detention Center.
“He bought two lots on that block where the park is now to stop the jail from being expanded,” Michael Torras said. “The county was going and buying up the houses there, so he heard about it and went and bought two of them and wouldn’t sell them to the county.”
County commissioners at the time took his two parcels by eminent domain, Torras said. Robert Torras fought the takings in court until voters elected a new crop of commissioners. Expanding the jail downtown was very unpopular and widely protested. New commissioners decided to demolish the old jail and shift to a site further north.
“He spent more money than you’d imagine, all personal funds, fighting that jail being expanded there and finally got it stopped and got the whole jail moved,” Michael Torras said. “He knew if the jail was expanded there, Brunswick would never expand north.”
Michael Torras drew parallels to the efforts of his great-grandfather, F.J. Torras, who worked to get the F.J. Torras Causeway to St. Simons Island built.
“So here’s my grandfather doing something similar for downtown, seeing this large, impossible feat of moving this government building,” Michael Torras said. “He put five to seven years, all of his personal business aside, all of our companies got put on the back burner, and he went headlong into getting this jail moved.”
Coleman got little support for his proposal to rename the veterans park at a Tuesday commission meeting, however.
Opponents said, among other things, that naming a park dedicated to all who served after one veteran would be disrespectful to other veterans and that forcing the issue would divide the community. Only two commissioners, Coleman and Allen Booker, supported the proposal, along with Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, outgoing state Rep. Jeff Jones and outgoing Sen. William Ligon.
The county commission will discuss the renaming proposal again on Dec. 3.
Coleman asks that anyone with an opinion on the matter to send their thoughts to commissioners@glynncounty-ga.gov in advance of the meeting.