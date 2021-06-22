The tax commissioner can apply for the county manager’s job like everyone else, but he should not be allowed to jump in front of the line and replace other eligible applicants.
That was the logic behind Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig’s decision to abstain Thursday in a vote to name Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman the sole candidate for the top management position. Because Fendig abstained, the vote ended in a 3-3 tie, killing Commissioner Sammy Tostensen’s motion to make Chapman the only candidate considered for the post.
“We hired a firm to search for a manager like we did the police chief,” Fendig said. “Candidates replied, we culled the list and set up interviews this week.
“The process for hiring was underway, (and) Chapman had not formally applied.”
It was the same reason Commissioner Bill Brunson said he voted no with Commissioners Allen Booker and David O’Quinn.
Fendig said the commission had agreed informally to allow Chapman to be inserted into the interview system with the firm contracted to conduct the interviews, Mercer Group Associates.
Had Tostensen’s motion passed, Chapman would have been declared the finalist without going through the hiring process.
Fendig said he told Tostensen it would be unfair to Mercer and the candidates who had followed procedure.
He said he was OK with Chapman being included after the fact but wanted him to go through the search firm, process of elimination and commission interviews like everyone else.
Voting Thursday in favor to skip the process with Chapman, in addition to Tostensen, were Commissioner Walter Rafolski and Commission Chairman Wayne Neal.
Chapman told The News he was approached by several commissioners about the job of county manager.
A successful businessman, Chapman is in the first year of his second four-year term as tax commissioner.
He is a former county commissioner, former member of the state House of Representatives and a former state senator.
The county manager’s post has remained vacant since the commission released Alan Ours from his contract in late March. Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs is serving as interim manager until a replacement is named.