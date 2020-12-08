Glynn County Commissioner-elect Sammy Tostensen wants to hear from his constituents at a town hall meeting on Thursday.
Come Jan. 1, Tostensen, a Republican, will represent District 1 on the Glynn County Commission, which encompasses most of the outlying and rural parts of the county.
He’s planning a three-stop tour of the district, the first planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, 3780 U.S. 82 just north of Exit 29 off Interstate 95. Over the next few weeks, he plans to hold another town hall meeting in Sterling and another on Blythe Island.
“As a new commissioner coming in, I just wanted to hear from my constituents, what their needs and what their concerns are,” Tostensen said. “I really have not started my job yet, so I wanted them to tell me what they’re expecting from me.”
He won’t be coming into the meetings with an agenda or any prepared topics but hopes to get a feel for what District 1 residents want from a county commissioner, he said.
“When I was campaigning, I was asking for feedback during the campaign and they were such few and simple needs and wants,” Tostensen said.
Most people he talked to before the election wanted things like clean ditches and mosquito control. Tostensen said he figures residents want more than just that.
“District 1 is a pretty large district,” he said. “It’s from Exit 29 all the way to the McIntosh Bridge. It’s a big district and we’re going to do town halls in the different parts of it.”
Tostensen announced his candidacy for the seat late last year, defeating incumbent Commissioner Mike Browning in the Republican Party primary. He was unopposed in the November general election.