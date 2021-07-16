Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen defended the decision to name county tax commissioner Jeff Chapman as the lone finalist for the county manager’s job at Thursday’s meeting.
During the public comment period, commissioners were criticized for not following a consultant’s recommendation to fill the position, which was opened when Alan Ours gave six month’s notice in February that he planned to leave the job. Commissioners chose to dismiss him from the position in April.
Tostensen said critics are assuming they have the correct criteria when the criticize the decision made by commissioners.
“We have the right as commissioners to bring any candidate forward,” he said. “We are still looking. We are still searching.”
Tostensen said “criticism doesn’t help."
“You offer no solution,” he said. “Why do you make it sound like we don’t do anything?”
Tostensen said commissioners who voted against naming three finalists weren't satisfied with the ones recommended by the consultant hired by the county to conduct the vetting process.
After the regularly scheduled meeting ended, commissioners went into closed executive session to discuss personnel issues. When they emerged, they voted 6-0 to approve County Attorney Aaron Mumford and County Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson as co-acting county managers until a new county manager is hired.
Assistant county manager Kathryn Downs, who has been serving as interim county manager, is leaving her post July 23 for a new job in Bryan County.
In other business:
• Commissioners unanimously approved a request by the Blythe Island Regional Park advisory board to raise fees for RVs to park at the site, as well as other price hikes for ice and marina fees. The increase goes into effect Sept. 1.
• Commissioners approved a license to serve beer and wine at the Cracker Barrel store at 211 Warren Mason Ave. in Brunswick. It is the first Cracker Barrel in Georgia to request a license, but William Christensen, the licensee, said other stores in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky also have licenses to serve beer and wine. The motion was approved by a 5-1 vote, with Tostensen voting no.
• A request to reduce the density of a planned development in the Frederica Township development was unanimously approved, with provisions. The proposal calls for as many as three dwellings on each of the 300 family estates at the site, ranging in size from seven to more than 20 acres. The applicant agreed to withdraw a request for helicopter landing pads at the site.
The motion, approved unanimously, was praised by Commissioner Cap Fendig.
“Every reduction in density will save the island’s character in the future,” he said.
• A request by state court officials to use the Selden Park gymnasium as a place to select juries and other purposes was approved unanimously.
• Filming for a Netflix movie on St. Simons Island July 20 and 21 was unanimously approved by commissioners. The movie, “Pieces of Her,” is a story about a woman who returns home from New York City to help her mother, stricken with cancer. The movie was described as a thriller involving a shooter.
Fendig said he was happy to hear that movies are being filmed in the Golden Isles again. He suggested commissioners enact an ordinance similar to the one on Jekyll Island that helps expedite some of the paperwork required to film on St. Simons and other locations in Glynn County.