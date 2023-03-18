A Glynn County commissioner says the man who’s managed the Boys and Girls Club for more than two decades is short-changing kids in public housing.
During a virtual discussion between Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, who is a member of the Brunswick Housing Authority, and BHA Chairwoman Pamela Bailey, Booker claimed Boys & Girls Club Director Brian Dolan did not care about children living in public housing.
Booker, in his third term as the elected District 5 commissioner, made the comments about Dolan during what he believed was a private discussion with Bailey. They were discussing a recently dissolved partnership between the housing authority and Boys & Girls Club.
The conversation was aired on a local talk radio station earlier this week.
Booker was appointed to serve on the BHA Board by Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson earlier this month.
In the virtual meeting, Booker suggested partnering with Brunswick’s recreation department instead.
Recently fired former Interim BHA Executive Director William Baker made what club leadership felt was a mission of getting the club to move out of an authority-owned building at the McIntyre Court public housing complex.
“If we’re going to have someone using that building and that space, why not partner with the city (of Brunswick’s recreation department)? And it’s going to be cheaper for us to do it that way, and we’re going to have staff that, at the top level, care about our children,” Booker can be heard saying in the recording. “Brian Dolan and them, they don’t care. The people who were implementing the programs, the staff, they care about the kids. Brian Dolan and them? They don’t care about our kids. They warehouse them.”
A Boys & Girls Club location on St. Simons Island “looks like a spa program,” by comparison, Booker said.
“I’m sure it is,” Bailey said in response.
The BHA’s partnership with the Boys & Girls Club goes back to the 1980s. The BHA paid the club roughly $123,500 a year last year, according to housing authority officials.
Booker said his comments were made in confidence based on his experience with the Boys & Girls Club.
“This was a private conversation I was having with my chair,” Booker said. “She was informing me partly about the situation with the Boys & Girls Club, and I responded to her based on my experience with the club.
“I went through the club when (former director) Jerry Rice was there, and I am very pro-Boys & Girls Club. I gave her, in a private conversation, my synopsis of observing the program over the years and in light of trying to put together the best program for the children of the housing authority as well.”
Booker said he had not been to the facility that was once located at McIntyre Court for the current club location at Burroughs Molette, but he said his opinion was based on experience with other programs and reports from BHA Board members.
Missy Neu, immediate past chairwoman of the Boys & Girls Club Board, said they were “severely disappointed” in Booker, but that the existing partnership between the club and the BHA was already effectively over. A contract is still in effect, however.
“In our last meeting, we said we would not be able to continue a partnership with the BHA under the leadership of Mr. Baker. … As of the end of December, the Boys and Girls Club is no longer operating out of Brunswick Housing Authority facilities at our board’s decision,” Neu said. “We have made it a priority to continue to serve those youth at our Burroughs Molette unit and have been successful at doing so for both the after-school and early literacy program.”
The housing authority has paid the club for services provided in full, Neu said, and the board is open to entering another partnership with the BHA under a new executive director when it selects one.
“The youth of our community continue to be our priority, and we feel strongly that we are one of the most highly regarded and performing youth-serving organizations in the community under Brian Dolan,” Neu said.
Dolan has been in the role for nearly 23 years, she said.
Neu said members of club leadership had a very positive meeting with Mayor Johnson Friday about the future of the housing authority.
Johnson could not be reached for comment.
In the recording, Booker suggested partnering with the city’s recreation department to provide recreation services for youth in public housing.
Brunswick is in the process of rebuilding its recreation department, recently hiring Booker’s wife, Vanessa Booker, to run it as director.
Glynn County has operated city recreation programs for the last 10 years as part of a sales tax revenue sharing agreement. That arrangement is coming to an end this year.
Vanessa Booker worked with the city’s recreation department for 26 years prior to the county taking over and continued to work for the county’s recreation department for the last 10 years, Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said.
McDuffie said Vanessa Booker came out on top of a competitive selection process on her own merits.
“We went through a very rigorous process. We had over 50 applications for the job. We interviewed 12 of those, and we got down to the last three top candidates. She was one of the top three,” McDuffie told The News Friday.
“Once we looked at her background and connection to the community … it was evident that she would be able to do what if we brought someone in from the outside, it would take them a couple of years.”
Booker said his wife was hired for the role in the normal city hiring process, a process in which he is not involved. The housing authority plans to request bids for education, family development and recreation programs, Booker said. It will be a competitive process in which any organization can participate, he said, including the city rec department or the Boys & Girls Club.
“What we’re looking at is getting input, spending time with our families, the housing tenants, and getting a feeling of what they need,” Booker said.
Booker will recuse himself if the BHA Board votes on a proposal from the city’s recreation department.
“I would never vote on anything where I felt I had a conflict of interest, whether a situation like that or some other situation,” Booker said.
Current tensions between the two organizations began in mid-2022 with the BHA Board’s decision to hire Baker as interim executive director. At the same time, the housing authority began reevaluating partnerships with outside organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club.
At a meeting on Aug. 10, 2022, then-Director of Housing Joyce Cooper gave the board a report on an impromptu visit to the McIntyre Court facility. In her report, she claimed the building was in very shabby shape, that children were made to sleep on the floor during naps, not allowed to access technology and given few books.
Those claims were disputed.
“I found this odd but soon realized the motivation behind your actions was to point blame on the Boys & Girls Club for the shortcomings of the Brunswick Housing Authority,” Dayton Austin, director of operations for the club, said in a response letter to the housing authority.
In the response, Austin said much of Cooper’s report was an outright fabrication. Technology was not withheld from children but simply locked up when not in use. New books were routinely provided to children, often to take home as their own, he wrote. Attached to the letter was a photo of cushioned pads the club provided for naps.
He did not entirely lay the blame on the Housing Authority, writing that the building could be in better shape and the club could have perhaps been more demanding when it came to maintenance, but that it is “sometimes hard to tell the organization giving you space and funding your program that they are not giving you all they promised.”
“Despite your words, the mission is clear day-to-day maintenance is to be provided by the housing authority,” Austin wrote. “I think you will agree that if day-to-day maintenance had been provided, we would be in a different situation.”