A Glynn County commissioner says the man who’s managed the Boys and Girls Club for more than two decades is short-changing kids in public housing.

During a virtual discussion between Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, who is a member of the Brunswick Housing Authority, and BHA Chairwoman Pamela Bailey, Booker claimed Boys & Girls Club Director Brian Dolan did not care about children living in public housing.

