The families of people buried in Greenwood and Palmetto cemeteries entrusted the city with their earthly remains in perpetuity, and City Commissioner Johnny Cason wants the city government to make sure it earns that trust.
“I want to be sure Palmetto and Greenwood are in the same position (as Oak Grove Cemetery) to be maintained in the long run,” Cason said.
Oak Grove Cemetery, located in the city’s historic district, was established in 1838. In 2014, the city officially granted the Oak Grove Cemetery Society the authority to raise money for preservation and restoration of the old graveyard.
Robert Gindhart, one of the founders and president of the society, didn’t think his organization’s model could extend to either Palmetto or Greenwood yet, as the city is still selling burial plots in them.
Oak Grove Cemetery has been closed to new occupants for more than 100 years, he said, and that’s why the society is able to operate as a nonprofit and raise money for its preservation and restoration efforts. The city’s public works department provides basic groundskeeping services, but the society raises its own money for much of its work.
“We’re all volunteers. All monies go back toward the restoration and preservation of Oak Grove,” Gindhart said.
Since forming in 2014, the society has added three gardens to the cemetery, as well as electric and water infrastructure. It’s currently restoring several monuments that have been damaged.
Regardless, Cason wants the issue at the top of the commission’s mind. On the cool and breezy Friday when Cason spoke to The News in Palmetto Cemetery, the grounds looked good. He didn’t have any complaints that day, but the graveyard has looked much worse in the 100-plus years since the city established it.
Greenwood was established around the same time, although Gindhart suspects some graves in the cemetery predate the city officially designating it as such/ Some may be even older than those in Oak Grove, he speculated.
The Brunswick Public Works Department has a crew of four, including the supervisor, who manage groundskeeping, digging graves and burying coffins, said Public Works Director Garrow Alberson. The municipal government budgets a little more than $350,000 a year to salaries, equipment and inmate work details.
There’s some responsibility for families to take care of their loved ones’ graves, said former City Commissioner Vincent Williams, a funeral director.
“But a lot of them, they don’t have any family members here anymore,” Williams added.
That leaves the city holding the bag.
Cason really got to thinking about it when an inmate work detail got held up as other members of the city commission explored how the inmates were compensated. Ultimately, the city ended up paying more than $12,500 to a private company to trim the cemeteries, but Cason remembered how bad it got before that.
“Here, there’s a whole season when you have to maintain it on a daily basis, not weekly, not every six weeks,” Cason said.
Both cemeteries were founded as segregated burial grounds, said Alberson. You still see a lot of Black families holding funerals in Greenwood and White families holding them in Palmetto, he said, mostly because those families purchased burial plots decades ago.
“We certainly don’t mandate it. We don’t even ask (about race),” Alberson said. “People are still holding onto them from back then. Parents bought them for children or relatives for other relatives.”
The city doesn’t sell lots on demand anymore because Palmetto is running low on land. Greenwood was too until an expansion in recent years gave the city a good 15 to 20 years of breathing room, Alberson said. Now, one can only buy up to two lots when someone has actually died — one for the deceased and one for a spouse or relative.
An annex added to Oak Grove but not part of the historic section has provided another 250 or so plots that can be purchased at any time.
There are two minor parcels of land to the north and south of Palmetto Cemetery, but the reality is that land is scarce, Alberson said. Eventually both will fill up.
That worries Cason, too. The city has no concrete plans for what to do when the cemeteries are full, and Cason wants to settle that question sooner rather than later.
As for real solutions, Cason wants the commissioners to put their heads together on how to resolve both issues.
“I just really want to open this up (to discussion),” Cason said.