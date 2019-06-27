Glynn County commissioner and insurance agent Bob Coleman addressed allegations made against him by the The State Board of Workers’ Compensation Thursday, denying them in whole.
“The presumption of innocence dates all the way back to the ancient Babylonian Code of Hammurabi, and was bolstered by the Greek statesman Demosthenes who wrote about the importance of not calling people criminals before they were convicted,” Coleman said in the release, provided to The News via email Thursday afternoon.
“It is my fervent hope that the time-honored principle of the presumption of innocence would be the guiding standard for the people of Glynn County.”
In his time as an insurance agent, he said that he has never been accused of any impropriety in relation to his insurance business.
“My wife Sherry and I were born in Brunswick, Georgia. We have lived our entire lives in this community, where I have been a licensed insurance agent for over 45 years. During those 45 years there has never been a hint of impropriety, much less an actual allegation,” the release states.
In the statement, he went on to deny the allegations and to confirm that he will continue in his role as county commissioner.
“My wife Sherry and I are innocent of the charges that have been made against us. We intend to prove our innocence in the courts of Glynn County. Nothing is more important to us than our good name and reputation. In the meantime, I am going back to work on behalf of the people of Glynn County,” Coleman said, according to the release.
A Glynn County grand jury charged Bob and Sherry Coleman in January with 15 counts of felony violation of the Georgia Insurance Code.
In the January indictment, the Colemans were charged with six counts of insurance fraud and nine counts of violating the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting and disposition of premium requirement.
A grand jury charged the Colemans with six more counts on Wednesday, two counts of insurance fraud and four counts of violating the insurance reporting and disposition of premium requirement of the Georgia Insurance Code.