DSC_0109.JPG
Newly elected Glynn County Commissioner Bo Clark explains his plans for his term in office.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

Bo Clark normally listens to his father when he asks for advice.

When he asked his father whether he should run for a seat on the Glynn County Commission, Clark said the answer was one word: “Don’t.”

