Bo Clark normally listens to his father when he asks for advice.
When he asked his father whether he should run for a seat on the Glynn County Commission, Clark said the answer was one word: “Don’t.”
Bo Clark normally listens to his father when he asks for advice.
When he asked his father whether he should run for a seat on the Glynn County Commission, Clark said the answer was one word: “Don’t.”
Clark continued to work on his father, former Glynn County Commissioner Tommy Clark, until he finally relented and gave his son his blessing.
“It took awhile for him to come around,” Clark said.
His motivation to run was to get more involved with county government. He served 14 years on the Blythe Island Regional Park Advisory Board and the past two years on the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission, and wanted to play a bigger role.
Clark said there are many differences between the time his father served two decades ago and now and mainly because of social media. Where his father communicated with constituents in person or by telephone, there are other platforms Clark can use to reach out to constituents in 2023.
“I want to be more approachable,” he said, “I have thick skin. I don’t mind people attacking me.”
Clark said his main goal is to get the law enforcement agencies in Glynn County staffed properly. The county, trying to compete with other law enforcement agencies offering higher pay, voted last year to increase salaries.
Clark said he wants Glynn County to be where law enforcement officers want to work.
If the county needs to pay people more, then so be it.
“Why can’t we be that greener grass?” he asks.
His experience on the planning commission helped him learn the difference between government subsidized housing and affordable workforce housing. One key to the county’s efforts to offer competitive pay for law enforcement officers will be to have an inventory of affordable homes for officers to live in.
Affordable housing is also needed to attract teachers and nurses to the county.
As much preparation as he was able to do, Clark said his first weeks on the job have been like “trying to drink water from a fire hose.” Shortly after he was elected in November, Clark was given a county computer and email address. He turned on the computer and found he already had 24 emails.
Clark is working to get his certification as a county commissioner on top of getting up to speed on all the issues, even though he attended or watched all the county commission, finance committee and Island Planning Commission meetings to learn as much as possible.
Among the issues he’d like to see resolved is traffic problems on St. Simons Island.
“I’m sick and tired of talking things to death,” he said.
As for the challenges of the job, Clark said there are none.
“It’s a piece of cake,” he said. “I enjoy it if I can help someone with an issue. I enjoy helping people.”
