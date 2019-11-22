The Glynn County Commission voted Thursday not to allow rezoning for a property on Highway 82, where Flint Equipment Company hoped to construct a new business.
During a land use public hearing at the commission meeting on Thursday evening, the commissioners considered a request to amend the county’s future land use map to rezone the property for highway commercial. They also heard a request to rezone the property itself to highway commercial.
Several residents of Magnolia Oaks neighborhood, located near the property, went before the commission to ask that the requests be denied. Their objections included increased traffic dangers and other disturbances as well as the potential for this rezone approval to open the door for more requests of that nature near the neighborhood.
The future land use map keeps that area mostly residential, said Stefanie Lief, planning manager for the county.
Commissioner Mike Browning voiced his concerns as well about deviating from the future land use map, which was approved as part of the county’s comprehensive plan last year.
“The ink’s not even dry on it, and we’re being asked to look the other way,” he said.
Chris Cannon, owner of Flint Equipment Company, along with several employees of the company’s location on Perry Lane Road, spoke in favor of the rezoning to allow for construction of the new business site. They said they’d be good neighbors and did not believe the business would disturb the nearby residential area.
The commissioners voted 5-1 to deny the request to amend the future land use map. Wayne Neal voted against that denial, and Bob Coleman was absent from the meeting.
The commissioners voted unanimously 6-0 to deny the request to rezone the property.
The commission also voted unanimously to defer approving a request to transfer the tax deed for 3302 Glynn Avenue, where the Golden Isles Inn is located, to the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority.