Glynn County commissioners voted Thursday to enact an alcohol ban targeting the popular Frat Beach gathering on East Beach.
The ban will be in effect only on Nov. 6-7 and applied exclusively to East Beach on St. Simons Island.
The weekend of the annual football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Florida Gators typically draws college students to the Golden Isles, specifically to St. Simons Island.
The game is set for Nov. 7.
Actually enforcing the ban is another matter. Commission Vice Chair Bill Brunson said it would be “naive” to believe the county can do so.
Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins said Fourth Amendment restrictions on police search and seizure may come into play when identifying alcohol outside original containers.
More issues are likely to arise when officers have to interact with students. They will keep them safe, Wiggins said, but ideally contact with students would be minimized to keep officers from potentially contracting COVID-19.
It is “really a no-win situation,” Wiggins said.
According to the text of the ban, the county wishes to prevent “incidents of intoxicated behavior on the beaches and adjacent parks, incidents of excessive trash and litter on the beaches and adjacent parks, disturbance of the peace and tranquility of the beaches and adjacent neighborhoods, incidents of lewd behavior.”
While the amendment does not mention COVID-19, three of the seven commissioners told The News in recent interviews that they are concerned about the potential of spreading the severe flu-like respiratory virus not just in the Golden Isles but around the state.
“We’re not shutting down the beach,” commissioner Pete Murphy said. “(We’re) asking a two-day alcohol ban be imposed to prevent a super-spreader event.”
He leaned on a stipulation included in a recent extension of Gov. Brian Kemp’s public health state of emergency order, which banned gatherings of 50 or more people unless they are socially distanced.
“Unfortunately students do misbehave and don’t self regulate,” Murphy said.
County Manager Alan Ours supported the notion that the ban is being imposed to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19, saying the purpose is to dissuade those who would not come if alcohol is prohibited.
In addition, 200 county and state employees who regularly staff the event, including the Keep Golden Isles Beautiful litter cleanup volunteers, could be exposed, he said.
“I cannot in good faith authorize county staff to be out in the crowd-like events we have in years passed,” Ours said.
Commissioner Allen Booker didn’t see how the ban would keep anyone safe without putting police officers and other county staff members at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Commissioners unanimously approved the ban.
“The statement needs to be made that we did everything we could do” to prevent a major outbreak that could potentially put Glynn County on the “front page of every newspaper in the country,” Brunson said.
In other business, the commission approved funding for four pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island. The county is going to pay for the courts with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V money.
Commissioner Bob Coleman opposed the project, noting the county had received a petition with 100,000 signatures asking for the courts to be build elsewhere.
A motion to approve the project passed 4-3 with Chairman Mike Browning and commissioners Booker, Brunson and Murphy in favor and commissioners Bob Coleman, Wayne Neal and David O’Quinn against.
The county government set aside $150,000 out of its reserves to pay for the courts and was close to pulling the trigger in June. Commissioners opted instead to save the money after receiving bids from contractors.
At the time, the seven-member body was more concerned about COVID-19 and the potential economic impacts.
During a Sept. 24 finance committee meeting, Recreation and Parks Department Director Lisa Gurganus asked commissioners to instead pull just over $140,000 from the SPLOST V coffers, specifically a District 2 recreation project category. St. Simons Island is in District 2.
The money was originally set aside to pave over a ditch that was converted to a drain pipe system. Commissioners felt the project was no long necessary in light of plans to implement the Coast Guard Beach Park Master Plan.
SPLOST V was a five-year, 1 percent sales tax approved by voters in 2004.
Commissioners also voted to send a commercial rezoning application back to the Island Planning Commission for further review. Some changes had been made to the application between its review by the Islands Planning Commission and county commission.
More concerning for Neal was that it had taken almost 10 months for the rezoning application to go from initial filing to final approval.
“This timetable ... is ludicrous and extremely costly to the people of Glynn County,” Neal said.
Commissioners took several other actions, including:
• Deferring a public hearing and vote on a proposed ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals.
• Deferring an update on an impact fee methodology report.
• Imposing a fee for Glynn County Animal Control’s new online adoption system.
• Formally recognizing Oct. 4-10 as “Fire Prevention Week” in honor of the work done by Glynn County Fire Rescue and firefighters across the nation.
• Designating Oct. 9 as “Pink Out Friday” to raise awareness of breast cancer.
• Rejecting an expansion of Sunday alcohol sales to allow package sales as early as 11 a.m.