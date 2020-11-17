Glynn County commissioners intend to pick up discussion of a SPLOST 2021 when they meet on Thursday.
Support for the proposed $110 million SPLOST 2020 all but evaporated among commissioners when faced with the possibility of an economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, tourism officials were predicting as much as a 90 percent drop in lodging revenue due to statewide lockdowns designed to slow the spread of the disease. Delta Air Lines experienced a 95 percent reduction in passengers flying in and out of the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport — a trend mirrored on the national stage, according to airport officials.
County Manager Alan Ours projected a $2 million decrease in annual sales tax revenue.
“I fear there’s quite a few folks who will be without jobs in November,” said commission chairman Mike Browning in April. “There’s going to be quite a few companies that have folded up and gone bankrupt. I’m not sure that’s going to be a good time to get the SPLOST passed.”
Things are starting to look up today, enough so for the county to consider placing a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in a March 16, 2021 special election, a draft memo to the city of Brunswick reads. The memo also includes a request to meet virtually with the Brunswick City Commission on Dec. 1 to hash out details.
Commissioners want to get some of the legwork done should the incoming commission — of which three of the seven-member body will be new members — want to pursue a March special election.
“It’s going to be a new commission come January. Some of them are interested in having it put on the ballot,” Browning said Monday.
Getting a SPLOST referendum on the ballot requires meeting multiple deadlines, said Commissioner Wayne Neal. Placing a referendum on the November ballot would extend the timeframe out by nearly a year, but that would mean losing out on months of potential sales tax income, he said.
“That would be a lot of tourism revenue lost to help the local economy,” Neal said.
Commissioners feel the best choice is to get it on the ballot as early as possible.
Newly elected Commissioners Walter Rafolski, Cap Fendig and Sammy Tostensen support moving ahead with a streamlined and to-the-point SPLOST.
“I’m always in favor of a properly thought out SPLOST,” Fendig said. “With the amount of our tourism it’s an essential thing for our community.”
Most favored a three-year tax, as opposed to the six years proposed in SPLOST 2020, cutting out all the fat and focusing on roads, water, sewer, drainage and other infrastructure.
Neal and Rafolski suggested using a small scale sales tax to pay for planning and engineering work on larger projects, which could then be funded with a bigger-budget SPLOST.
Because infrastructure has been such a big focus of discussions, Neal said the Joint Water and Sewer Commission could get “a healthy cut,” of the SPLOST proceeds.
Commissioners will discuss the matter at their meeting which begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Also on the agenda is a continuation of a discussion on a proposed development impact fee, which has little support on the commission, and a number of fixes to the county’s litter control ordinance, among other things.