Glynn County Commissioners are expected to hear an update Tuesday on a beach restoration plan, fueled by a $2.5 million grant from the former Gov. Nathan Deal’s office.
“They’ve surveyed and assessed the revetments, that’s really the scope of the work. They’re going to give a presentation to the commission on how we could best utilize the $2.5 million,” said Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs.
Most of the work will most likely be centered on shoring up and reinforcing the rock revetments along the coast, Downs said. The consultant’s recommendations also.
“They’re looking at the entire revetment, and they’ve identified some issues where the revetment is below the additional height, and there’s some key areas we could do some additional work,” Downs said. “They are also looking at areas they could do some things to encourage dune growth, such as sand fencing and vegetation.”
The survey and assessment took about a month, Downs said.
A $200,000 zoning ordinance rewrite project is also on the work session’s agenda. The county commission set aside the funds for it last year, following an update to its strategic plan.
“TSW, who is our consultant, they’ll be in town doing some initial stakeholder interviews and touring the county to see what kind of development has already occurred,” said Community Development Director Pamela Thompson.
Staff with the community development department will then recommend a timeline for tackling the rewrite.
“(The next step is to) review all current codes and ordinances and be able to provide us guidance on if there’s anything that needs to be immediately addressed or things that are typically regulated that we don’t regulate right now,” Thompson said.
Also on the agenda is a presentation on all things impact fees.
“There’s really nothing new. The chairman (Commissioner Bill Brunson) requested the presentation again since we have new sitting commissioners,” Thompson said.
Bill Ross, with consultant Ross and Associates, will cover what an impact fee is, what it can and can’t be used for and how to implement it, she explained, after which county staff will ask the commission if it wants to pursue implementation.
“(If the commission wants to proceed,) it would be contracted out with Ross and Associates to prepare a study for us, and we’d have to look at our capital improvement program and determine what the impact fee would be for different levels of development,” Thompson said.
She also clarified that the impact fee would only apply to new development on St. Simons Island.
Commissioners are also expected to hear an update on the proposed Coast Guard Beach Park master plan.
The commission gave the go-ahead in 2017 to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and Coastal Georgia Historical Society, among others, to redesign the old Coast Guard station parking area on East Beach.
The group will present a new conceptual plan to the commission on Tuesday. If the commission green-lights the concept, it the CVB and historical society will finalize the plan and bring back an estimated cost and possible funding methods, according to a memo on the agenda item.
In addition, the commission will discuss investigating traffic accidents on private property.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.