Glynn County Commissioners are set to discuss Tuesday the next step in the impact fee implementation process — a public hearing.
Impact fees are imposed on developers to offset the cost of the public services or infrastructure needed to support new developments.
Per state law, proceeds from an impact fee must go toward roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, flood control, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety facilities and libraries, among other limited purposes.
At the hearing, consultants intend to educate the public on “the process being used to develop an impact fee program, opportunities for public participation in development of the program and to obtain input on the proposed planning process,” according to Ross and Associates, a consultant hired to oversee and manage the process.
County commissioners voted in November to pay consultant Ross Associates $76,450 to help with setting up the fees.
It’s a very complicated process as implemented by the state government, said commission vice chairman Bill Brunson, and Bill Ross, president of Ross and Associates, is the “guru” of impact fees.
Another major step is forming a citizen committee to assist in the process, which the commission did last month.
Brunson said he’s heard little protest from developers, who seem to be content to simply add the cost of the fee to the selling price of a development.
Ultimately, it’s about fairness in his view. Developers benefit from infrastructure and services, and this is a means for them to “chip in” and support the community.
Commissioners are also expected to hear recommendations from the county’s police oversight panel endorsing interim Chief Jay Wiggins’ plans to short shifts from 12 to 10 hours and to allow officers who live in neighboring counties to take their patrol cars home, an ordinance addressing flood damage in mobile home parks, a planned spay and neuter clinic in downtown Brunswick and a quarterly report from the Golden Isles Development Authority.
The commission’s meeting today will be held at 2 p.m. virtually and broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.