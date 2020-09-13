A report on shoreline protection is on the agenda for the Glynn County Commission’s Tuesday work session.
Following hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and 2017 respectively, Glynn County partnered with the city of Brunswick and Jekyll Island Authority on a Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant. The grant was used to create a shoreline protection and implementation plan to find eco-friendly solutions to address current shoreline vulnerabilities and future shoreline hazards, according to a report from the task force that created the plan.
It was prepared by a task force made up of officials with the city, county and JIA along with representatives from the DNR, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Nature Conservancy and professors from Stetson University, Georgia Southern University and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography.
The task force used environmental and coastal hazard data, land use, habitat, infrastructure and other relevant local and regional geographic datasets to develop the plan.
For the purposes of the study, “shoreline” was defined as beach front, exposed marsh front, and river edges.
The report included recommended practices to adopt and individual projects to perform on a priority list. Each was ranked based on a tiered scoring system in which infrastructure type, infrastructure proximity to shorelines and sea-level rise impacts were high-tier; erosion rate was mid-tier; and flood zone, flooding frequency, low-moderate income status, ownership and special habitat were considered low-tier.
Recommendations in the report are wide-ranging, from elevating roads and causeways on St. Simons Island, elevating buildings in the city and relocating wastewater treatment plants to focus on the creation of “living shorelines” — a shoreline engineered with natural material and native flora — sea walls, rock revetments, sand dunes and beach renourishment, among many others.
The report also included a recommendation that Glynn County Schools relocate or elevate Glynn Academy to avoid impacts of sea-level rise.
Most near-term projects were drainage-related with the exception of a recommendation to elevate the Riverside Drive causeway.
Some longer-term projects included using multiple strategies to mitigate flooding in downtown Brunswick, Altamaha Regional Park and the intersection of U.S. 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway and projects to shore up roads near the beach, beach accesses and the shoreline around Fort Frederica National Monument.
No specific cost estimates were provided, but the report suggested funding could come from grants, special taxes or public-private partnerships.
Also on the agenda is an update on the capsized Golden Ray cargo ship, changes to the Glynn County Airport Commission’s ordinances, the Glynn County Police Department’s vehicle take-home policy and a request from University of Georgia Cooperative Extension to help fund a new position.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be broadcast live to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.