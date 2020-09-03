The Glynn County Commission will meet in person tonight to, among other things, hear public input on a proposed development impact fee.
Impact fees are imposed on developers to offset the cost of the public services or infrastructure needed to support new developments.
Per state law, impact fee proceeds must go to more downstream public assets that aren’t directly connected to a new development but may be affected by it. Most mandated expenses fall into one of several categories, which includes roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, flood control, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety facilities, libraries and other infrastructure.
The commission hired Ross and Associates in November to initiate and oversee the process for a contract fee of up to $76,450 and in July appointed an impact fee advisory committee.
At the end of the process, the commission can opt not to impose the fee, but few commissioners have expressed opposition to the measure, seeing it as a means of getting developers to give as good as they get from the community.
Wayne Neal, a local home builder as well as a commissioner, believes the development set in Glynn County already contributes plenty.
“I think (an impact fee) is overly onerous on the builder or developer,” Neal said Wednesday.
He took issue with “the public narrative” that developers don’t share in the cost of infrastructure with the rest of the population.
Neal said he was personally involved in the Autumn’s Wood and Tanglewood developments off Ga. 99 and can attest to the fact that developers often pay more than their fair share.
Getting those two neighborhoods started cost him well over $500,000 on improvements to the highway and sewer system, which benefited more than just the future residents.
“(Developers) pay for all the water and sewer improvements, all the drainage, all the roadway, everything to bring it up to market, deed it to the county and then pay to use it,” Neal said.
The idea of developers simply passing the cost on to home buyers by increasing sale prices did not sit well with him, either.
“That end user is a taxpayer of Glynn County,” Neal said.
More concerning is the impact the fee could have on local development, he said. Growth in the construction economy is nearly nonexistent, and a fee of several thousand dollars could have serious consequences on the mainland in particular.
“It’s a further deterrent in an almost flat growth cycle,” Neal said.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Authorizing County Manager Alan Ours to provide an annual salary to interim Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins that is in line with the salary for the position.
• A proclamation honoring Bill Dawson, retiring general manager of the Port of Brunswick.
• A public hearing on a 3 percent service fee tacked on to all credit and debit card transactions with the county.
• A request to abandon a public alleyway adjacent to 210 Menendez Ave. on St. Simons Island.
• The county’s 2021 employee benefits package.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.