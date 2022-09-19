Glynn County Commissioners will hold a work session Tuesday to discuss, among other things, expanding the limited industrial zoning category and making some zoning decisions internally.

The county’s limited industrial zone currently allows 19 different operations ranging from government facilities to manufacturing, utility, research, agriculture, commercial, medical and trade education.

