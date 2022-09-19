Glynn County Commissioners will hold a work session Tuesday to discuss, among other things, expanding the limited industrial zoning category and making some zoning decisions internally.
The county’s limited industrial zone currently allows 19 different operations ranging from government facilities to manufacturing, utility, research, agriculture, commercial, medical and trade education.
The proposal commissioners will discuss Tuesday would add to that list a “school offering instruction in art, music, dance, drama, gymnastics, cheerleading or other similar cultural activity” and a “gym or fitness studio,” per county documents.
Also on the agenda is a proposal to update the county’s planned development zoning procedures to allow some decisions to me made internally by the county’s Community Development Department director. Stefanie Lief currently serves as the interim director following the recent departure of former director Pamela Thompson.
If approved, the director would be able to administratively amend master plans associated with PD districts — effectively custom zoning districts governed by a PD text — when the master plan is in conflict with a preliminary or final subdivision plat already approved by the county. Preliminary plats are approved internally, while final plats must be approved by the county commission.
The director “shall not be authorized to approve any change to the Master Plan that would result in a change in land use or increased density,” according to county documents. Further, the changes a director can make to the master plan would be limited to internal street layout, public street access or alignment, the locations of common areas and access to public right of way and only when a plat has already been approved, construction plans based on the plat have been approved and construction work has begun.
• An update on a correction action plan application by Hercules and Pinova currently under review by the state Environmental Protection Division.
• An update on St. Simons Boating and Fishing Club financials.
• Billboard regulations at Exit 38 of I-95.
• An update on SPLOST 2016 projects.