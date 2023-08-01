City commissioners will consider consolidating landscaping contracts for the city’s squares following some confusion as to which contractors were assigned to certain squares when they meet Wednesday.

For several years, the city and nonprofit Signature Squares — headed up by City Commissioner Julie Martin — have worked to renovate and restore Brunswick’s historic squares. That didn’t come without cost on the front or back end. As the squares were improved, maintenance began to exceed the Public Works Department’s ability to handle day-to-day landscaping.

