City commissioners will consider consolidating landscaping contracts for the city’s squares following some confusion as to which contractors were assigned to certain squares when they meet Wednesday.
For several years, the city and nonprofit Signature Squares — headed up by City Commissioner Julie Martin — have worked to renovate and restore Brunswick’s historic squares. That didn’t come without cost on the front or back end. As the squares were improved, maintenance began to exceed the Public Works Department’s ability to handle day-to-day landscaping.
“For this reason, Signature Squares arranged for professional landscape contractors and horticulturists to help maintain the squares at the desired level,” according to a memo from Public Works Director Garrow Alberson to commissioners.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It will be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.
Several contractors were hired to keep up the squares, which led to some confusion.
“Contractors’ personnel have changed over time, and there is sometimes some misunderstanding as to which contractor is responsible for maintaining which square,” Alberson’s memo states. “Therefore, in order to better manage the maintenance of the squares, it has become necessary to award a contract to a single contractor for maintenance of the historic squares in the downtown area.”
He is asking commissioners to approve a $78,960 contract with Coastal Greenery and Molina Landscaping to maintain planting beds in Hanover Square, the northeast and northwest portions of Queen Square, both halves of Jekyll Square, both halves of Machen Square, medians on Newcastle Street and the parking lot of a city annex building at 503 Mansfield St.
City officials discussed the matter at a finance committee meeting on Monday. Alberson said he plans to present other park maintenance package contracts.
Commissioners will also discuss raising the city’s stormwater utility fee paid by homeowners from $54 per year to $63 per year, sending the city’s updated comprehensive plan to the Coastal Regional Commission and state Department of Community Affairs and updating the city’s tree ordinance to tighten restrictions on tree removal from public spaces and rights of way.