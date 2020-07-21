Glynn County Commissioners will discuss proposed local regulation on short-term rentals at a meeting at 2 p.m. today.
Commission vice-chairman Bill Brunson said the draft ordinance, written by county attorney Aaron Mumford, is likely to be the most controversial topic on the agenda.
“I’m sure the (Golden Isles Association of Realtors), the (Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau) and everyone in the world is going to weighh in on it,” Brunson said. “It’s a shell of a draft, a bunch of fill-in-the-blanks here that will need fine-tuning.”
The ordinance, for which commissioner Peter Murphy has served as the primary advocate, would require rentals to meet health, fire and other building codes, set parking standards, limit renting parties and make rental owners get licenses before doing business, among other things.
To get a license, the owner would have to provide a name, phone number and address, proof of ownership of the rental unit and a local contact to deal with any issues that arise. The license number would have to be displayed in the rental unit, and any advertising would have to display it.
The draft ordinance did not give a specific license fee but made reference to one as a requirement of applying.
Murphy first proposed regulations in 2017, specifically pointing to the short-term rental booking company Airbnb as a service some used to avoid paying taxes.
He’s said in the past that taxes are not the only reason he supports the ordinance, as rentals come with a host of safety and nuisance concerns.
In other business, the commission will go over the most recent plans for two roundabouts, one at the intersection of Canal Road and Glynco Parkway and another at Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
Its positioning close to the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport and input from the Sea Island Co., which owns part of the land the roundabout would sit on, delayed the project. Most recent plans include elements of another design done by Sea Island, Brunson said.
“They’re a partner in this thing,” he explained. “We want to be in business with them in putting this thing together.”
Part of the deal, detailed at a past commission meeting, is that Sea Island will handle landscaping at the intersection, which directly serves the Lodge at Sea Island.
At the mainland intersection, commission Chairman Mike Browning said the entrance to Notting Hill subdivision stood in the way. It is very close to the intersection of Glynco and Canal and posed a challenge to any designs they came up with.
“The question is, can we move (the road closer to Notting Hill) and work something out, or do we need to come up with something else?” Browning said.
The meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. and broadcast to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.