Glynn County commissioners plan to talk about hiring a new chief of the Glynn County Police Department at their meeting tonight.
It will need one soon. Chief Jay Wiggins announced earlier this month he is retiring at the end of January. On the agenda is a proposal from County Manager Alan Ours to expedite the process of selecting a replacement by hiring the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) to help with the hunt for applicants.
According to a letter from the GACP to Ours, evaluating candidates costs around $900 each and the county can expect a selection of eight to 10 candidates.
GACP wasn’t the only agency to pitch the service. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives indicated it could do the same work for $10,000; a proposal from The Initiative, which bills itself as “advancing the blue and Black partnership,” did not include a cost estimate; the Mercer Group’s proposal included a base charge of $17,500 and reimbursement for some incurred expenses; and a letter from Slavin Management Consultants included a charge of just over $15,200.
Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the old county courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, to discuss which company to go with. The meeting will be broadcast live to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Ours’ proposal to select the GACP isn’t entirely his own decision but a recommendation from the Police Advisory Panel. The panel is made up of current and former law enforcement professionals and typically keeps tabs on local police issues and offers guidance to the county commission.
“I’m not sure that internally we have the experience or the expertise to do this,” said District 4 Commissioner Bill Brunson.
At-large Commissioner David O’Quinn, the commission’s representative on the panel, said the GACP was recommended for the expertise it brings to the table.
“The GACP (selection) process appears, a lot of us believe and I believe, to be the most thorough,” O’Quinn said.
A small group of hand-picked members of law enforcement in equivalent or higher positions rank resumes based on experience and other factors, O’Quinn said. The top eight to 10 candidates are then given a written test on laws, policies and written procedures followed by oral interviews, which are graded by other police chiefs in the state.
After background checks, county commissioners would pick a few to interview and make their selection from there.
“It’s allowing us to have a lot of different ways to measure and get opinions from those who are professionals as to the qualifications of these candidates,” O’Quinn said. “That’s what’s most appealing to me.”
Most commissioners have a good idea what they want in a new police chief. Commissioner Allen Booker, whose district is mostly within the Brunswick city limits, said he wanted someone who can build trust with the local African American population, regardless of race.
“First of all, we’ve got to restore the trust of the Black community. Right now, we are concerned that if any of our children, especially our young Black men, get a ticket, they could be killed if it’s the wrong police officer,” Booker said. “(The new chief’s race) doesn’t matter to me as long they’re willing to protect and serve the entire community.”
Most officers are good people with a strong desire to protect and serve, he said, but the familiar way with which some treated Greg McMichael following the February 2020 slaying of Ahmaud Arbery left a very bad impression.
McMichael, a former county police officer and retired investigator for the district attorney’s office, is one of three men on trial for the killing of Arbery.
“The Black community should feel as safe as the White community does, and right now that’s not true,” Booker said.
District 2 Commissioner Cap Fendig also believes the GCPD needs someone who can connect with citizens on their level, adding that he would put a premium on someone with experience and seniority.
“My experience in the past is, we have such a wonderful community that we’re going to get a lot of highly qualified applications,” Fendig said. “A lot of those might be retired past chiefs with a lot of experience.”Other positive attributes for him might be someone from a rapidly growing or heavily urban community.
O’Quinn said the commission is nearly unanimous in its desire for a new chief who can implement a strong community policing system.
“As a community, I want to see a police chief who is dedicated and has a working background for community-based policing,” O’Quinn said. “That is where we need to move to and make sure that is the philosophy that person brings to our department.”
While it isn’t the main goal, working with the GACP ensures the commission will get a candidate familiar with the police department accreditation process. The GCPD is in the process of earning back its accreditation, which it has not had for some time.
Brunson was not alone when he said the commission would like to hire from within but won’t make that a deciding factor.
“You would always like to hire internally,” he said. “I certainly would, and we might do it, but we need to look at a broad array of candidates.”
As for who might serve in the interim months between Wiggins’ departure and the selection of a new chief, Brunson and O’Quinn said the commission has engaged in some casual conversation on the matter but has not made a decision.