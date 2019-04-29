A second April work session for the Glynn County Commission is scheduled for Tuesday to handle information the commission couldn’t fit into the first.
Among the items commissioners plan to discuss Tuesday is an update on a proposed new shelter for Glynn County Animal Control.
“We’re going to receive a report on an option that (county) staff has come up with,” said commission Chairman Mike Browning. “They’re looking at every way they can to get it within budget. They came back and said they wanted to present us some options and get direction from the county commission.”
Commissioners set aside $1.5 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue for the shelter, which it plans to build at the county’s public safety complex off the Ga. 25 Spur.
The department’s current shelter on U.S. Highway 17 was built in 2001. According to county officials, a number of structural issues have arisen in that time, some resulting from the low ground the shelter was built on. One commissioner described it earlier this month as “nearly a wetland.”
Plans for the new shelter came in well over-budget, however. At a commission meeting in May 2018, county officials revealed the shelter would likely cost $2.2-2.5 million.
“They’ve cut back all they can cut back as far as using the recommendations that were supplied by the site surveys, by people giving suggestions, recommendations and incorporating best practices into this facility,” Glynn County Police Chief John Powell said at the May meeting. “(Architect Robert) Ussery has done a tremendous job trying to reduce the cost to the taxpayers.”
Powell said at the meeting that county staff members were looking for ways to lower the cost, such as building the majority of the facility and continuing to partially use the old shelter until the county could complete the new one.
Since then, county officials have attributed the lack of progress on the shelter to a lack of funds.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of SPLOST 2020.
The subject of another penny sales tax first came up in public discussion at a county commission planning retreat in March. Commissioner Mike Browning said most commissioners were “receptive” to putting it on the ballot in the 2020 general presidential election.
Citizens voted to approve SPLOST 2016 during the 2016 general election. It will run for four-and-a-half years, ending in September 2020 or when $71,595,000 in revenue has been collected.
When interviewed in March, most commissioners were in favor of imposing the next SPLOST for the maximum duration, six years.
As with SPLOST 2016, most commissioners also felt the projects on the list should be mostly, if not entirely, infrastructure repair or improvement projects.
The commission has until six months prior to the November 2020 general election to prepare a new SPLOST list and present it to the public for a vote.
Commissioners are also expected to discuss SPLOST-funded improvements to the Altama Connector around its intersection with the Ga. 25 Spur and a proposed lease with the St. Simons Boating and Fishing Club for the St. Simons Island Marina, located on Gascoigne Bluff.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.