Glynn County commissioners are set to consider a relatively controversial rezoning on Thursday.
Sea Marshes Development and GHJ LLC, developer and owner respectively, wish to build a 7,400 square foot retail commercial building on a lot between Atlantic Drive and Palmetto Street fronting on Frederica Road.
One problem: the designs for the structure won’t quite fit on the commercially zoned property on Frederica Road.
The solution: the developer wishes to rezone a part of two residential lots between Atlantic Drive and Palmetto Street from R-6 residential to commercial.
The Islands Planning Commission recommended in August that the county commission deny the application. Between the IPC and county commission meeting the developer made a few changes to the plan to make it a little more palatable.
The changes, which reduced the size of the development, were significant enough to prompt the county commission to send the application back to the IPC, which recommended approval of the revised application last month.
It was an unpopular application among residents of the nearby Glynn Haven neighborhood, and even accounting for the changes some were still not happy about the proposed rezoning.
At an Oct. 20 meeting, Glynn Haven resident Sue Canelli told IPC members the combination of narrow residential streets on either side, very limited access to Frederica Road and regular neighborhood and commercial traffic in the area will cause major congestion and possibly endanger pedestrians
A total of 42 parking spots split between two connected lots — one of which opens onto both Atlantic Drive and Palmetto Street while one exits onto Palmetto Street only — suggests a significant spike in the number of cars using both roads, St. Simons Island resident Hugh Borque, who rents out multiple homes in the neighborhood, told the IPC in October.
Canelli also noted the developer wants to build the structure in a low-lying area that already floods during heavy rains.
“We can’t sustain it. The impact is too much,” Canelli said.
Commissioners will hold two meetings on Thursday — one at 5 p.m. and another at 6 p.m., both in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. The 5 p.m. agenda centers on several finance committee items, updates to the county’s flood prevention and litter ordinances, and the status of the Village Creek boat ramp and parking area, among other things.
At 6 p.m., the commission will discuss the proposed Frederica Road retail building, a new residential development on Oak Grove Island and hold a public hearing on and discuss an impact fee ordinance and documents related to the use of impact fee proceeds.