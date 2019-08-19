Glynn County commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss a grant that would allow the county to repair homes damaged by Hurricane Irma.
“Congress approved funds to help disaster recovery efforts after or due to Hurricane Irma,” said county spokesman Matthew Kent, in an email. “At the national level, (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) is in charge of these funds, but at the state level funds will be managed by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. HUD and DCA have decided based on Irma data that the most affected zip codes were 31520, 31548 and 31705.”
Because of this determination, the city of Brunswick and the county are eligible for a Community Development Block Grant to repair homes within the 31520 zip code damaged by Irma. Repair projects will be handled separately, but the two governments will manage a joint intake center.
“Residents will need to come in once the center is up and running, submit an online application with the assistance of a case manager and begin the process,” according to the email. “In order to be eligible, the damages must be due to Hurricane Irma. Requirements will be forthcoming once we have our marketing plan in place.”
“Since the county holds a small section of the 31520 (zip code), the county is planning a meeting Monday to determine the plan of action on how to roll out the program.”
In other business, the commission will continue discussing whether or not to change its pension plan.
Currently, the county offers its employees a defined benefits pension plan. Depending on how long an employee has been working for the county, they get a certain stipend every year. They don’t pay into it, it is fully funded by taxpayer money.
“We’ve been looking, perhaps for the last year and a half, if there’s any opportunities to better position the county and our employees for the long term,” said commission chairman Mike Browning. “There may or may not be some better alternatives to the defined benefits plan, but right now it’s all fact-finding.”
The commission has held several conversations about switching to a defined contributions pension plan, which is much like a 401k.
“We’ve got to be convinced it’s the right thing to do, and that’s not happened yet. We haven’t seen anything to convince us we need to go to something else,” Browning said. “The pension plan that we have in place now is totally funded by the taxpayers now, and we’re very conscious about that.”
The federal government switched to a defined contributions plan, he said, and has done quite well with it.
“Whether or not we can do the same thing, that’s an open question,” Browning said.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.